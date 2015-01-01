पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

योजना:50% अनुदान पर मिलेगा सर्टिफाइड रबी बीज

औरंगाबाद शहर3 घंटे पहले
खेत में बीज बोते किसान।
  • रजिस्टर्ड किसानों को ही मिलेगा बीज, जिले में हैं 16 डीलर, किसानों को ऑनलाइन करना होगा आवेदन

रबी फसल के बुआई करने के लिए उपयुक्त समय पर किसानों को अनुदानित दर पर गेहूं, चना, मसूर व सरसों का बीज 50% अनुदान पर मिलेगा। इस की सारी तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। इसकी जानकारी डीएओ अश्विनी कुमार ने दी। उन्होंने बताया कि बिहार राज्य बीज निगम के जिले में 16 डीलर हैं। इसके अलावे अन्य फार्म के कई प्राईवेट डीलर भी हैं। उन्हें भी उन्नत किस्म का बीज उपलब्ध कराने को कहा गया है। डीएओ ने बताया कि प्राईवेट डीलर द्वारा मंगाए गए 9 प्रखंडो में गेहूं, चना, मसूर व सरसों आदि रबी बीज का सैंपल लेकर जांच कर लिया गया है। कुटुंबा और नवीनगर प्रखंड के विक्रेताओं के बीज की जांच इसी सप्ताह पर कर ली जाएगी।

रजिस्टर्ड किसानों को मिलेगा बीज
डीएओ ने बताया कि सरकारी बीज केवल रजिस्ट्रड किसानों को दिया जाना है। इसके लिए उन्हें कृषि समन्वयक के आईडी से ऑनलाइन कराना होगा। उनके मोबाइल पर ओटीपी प्राप्त होगा। वे ओटीपी के साथ बैंक अकाउंट के फोटो काॅपी, आधार नंबर, रसीद व रजिस्ट्रेशन नंबर आदि डाॅक्यूमेंट के साथ डीलर के पास जाकर बीज का उठाव करेंगे। राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा मिशन योजना के तहत्त गेहूं का 9.60 क्विटंल, मसूर का प्रत्यक्षण 1.76 क्विटंल, चना प्रत्यक्षण 6.40 क्विटंल बीज उपलब्ध है। एक किसान को एक बीज कीट दिया जाना है।

बीज विस्तार योजना के तहत 138 क्विटंल बीज मिला है
कुटुंबा प्रखंड में मुख्यमंत्री तीव्र बीज विस्तार योजना के तहत कुल 138.24 क्विटंल बीज प्राप्त हुआ है। को-ऑर्डिनेटर वीरेन्द्र कुमार ने बताया कि इसमें 86.4 क्विटंल गेहूं, 34.56 क्विटंल चना व 17.28 क्विटंल मसूर का बीज है। यह बीज प्रत्येक रेवेन्यु विलेज के दो किसानों को 90% अनुदान पर दिया जाना है। उन्होंने बताया कि गेहूं 20 केजी, चना 8 केजी व मसूर 4 केजी ही दिया जाना है। इस योजना के तहत एक किसान को मूल्य के 50% अनुदान पर अधिकतम दो क्विटंल तक बीज दिया जाएगा। इसी तरह से 6 क्विटंल मसूर व 14 क्विटंल चना का बीज भी 50% अनुदान पर दिया जाना है।

