औरंगाबाद:कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच सज-धज कर तैयार हुआ आस्था व विश्वास का छठ घाट, आज अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य

औरंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • कोरोना गाइडलाइन के बीच प्रखंडों में छठ घाटों पर भगवान भास्कर को दिया जाएगा अर्घ्य

कोरोना संक्रमण के बीच लोक आस्था का महापर्व छठ के चार दिवसीय अनुष्ठान के दूसरे दिन खरना को जिले के छठ घाट सज-धज कर तैयार हो गए। शुक्रवार को अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। वहीं, शनिवार को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य होगा। दोनों दिनों के अर्घ्यदान को ले पूजा समितियों ने विभिन्न प्रकार की तैयारी की है।

हालांकि इस बार चिन्हित छठ घाटों पर ही छठ पूजा आयोजन करने की अनुमति है। इसके अलावे वहां कोरोना गाइडलाइल का भी पालन करना अनिवार्य है। महाप्रसाद के वितरण पर भी रोक लगाई गई है। जिला मुख्यालय सहित सुदूर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों के छठ घाटों को सफाई करने के उपरांत आकर्षक रूप से सजाया गया है। जहां व्रतियों द्वारा अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा।

गुरूवार को व्रतियों का निर्जला व्रत भी शुरू हो गया है जो शनिवार को उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के साथ ही व्रत का पारन करेंगी। महापर्व को लेकर लोगों में भारी उत्साह का माहौल है। छठ घाटों पर जगह-जगह वस्त्र बदलने को लेकर पंडाल बनाए गए हैं। हालांकि इस बार कई छठ घटों पर अर्घ्य नहीं दिया जाएगा। प्रशासन के द्वारा इस पर रोक लगाया गया है। जिन छठ घटों पर अनुमति भी दी गई है। वहां मेला का आयोजन नहीं किया जाएगा।
खरना को लेकर सुबह से ही शुरू कर दी गई थी तैयारी: शुक्रवार को खरना को लेकर छठ व्रतियों ने सुबह से ही तैयारी शुरू कर दी थी। शाम में खरना के प्रसाद को लेकर मिट्टी के चूल्हे पर रोटी व रसिया बनाने की परंपरा है। छठ महापर्व में किसी भी प्रकार की चूक नहीं हो, इसके लिए छठव्रतियों द्वारा पूरी तरह से बारीकी बरती गई। वहीं खरना को लेकर सुबह से ही गेहूं पिसवाने के लिए लोगों की भीड़ लगी हुई थी। लोगों को अत्यधिक भीड़ के कारण अपने बारी आने का इंतजार करना पड़ रहा था।

खरीदारों की भीड़ से शहर में दिनभर लगा रहा जाम
जिला से लेकर प्रखंड मुख्यालय के बाजारों समेत विभिन्न मार्गों में छठ पर्व की खरीदारी को लेकर दिनभर जाम लगा रहा। आलम यह था कि लोगों को पैदल चलना भी दुश्वार हो रहा था। पर्व को लेकर सामानों की जमकर खरीदारी हुई। अहले सुबह ही बाजार में खरीदारों की भीड़ जुट गई थी। हर कोई छठ पर्व के सामानों की खरीदारी करने में जुटे थे। शहर के रमेश चौक के पास बाजार की ओर जाने वाली सड़क पर वाहनाें के आवागमन पर रोक लगा दिया गया था। ओबरा में एनएच 139 भी लोगों के भीड़ से पटा रहा।
घाटों को दिया गया फाइनल टच
जिले के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में छठ घाटों को अंतिम रूप दिया गया। हर कोई अपने-अपने स्तर से घाटों का निर्माण कर रहे थे। इसके साथ-साथ लोगों ने घरों व आंगनों में गड्ढा खोदकर भी छठ मनाने के लिए तैयारी की गई है। ओबरा के पुनपुन नदी घाट, दाउदनगर के सोन तटीय क्षेत्र काली स्थान, नासरीगंज पुल घाट पर पूरी तैयारी कर ली गई है। इसके अलावे प्रखंड के ग्रामीण इलाके के घाटों पर भी साज- सज्जा की गई है। हसपुरा ,गोह ,उपहारा सहित कुटुम्बा, नवीनगर, बारूण, मदनपुर सहित अन्य प्रखंडों के घाट भी तैयार हो गए हैं।
पान की भी खूब हुई बिक्री
छठ पर्व में पान का अलग ही महत्व है। ऐसे में छोटे-छोटे सामानों की खरीदारी करने में कोई चूक नहीं हो। यह हर किसी विशेष ध्यान दे रहा था। वहीं शहर के विभिन्न जगहों पर छोटे छोटे बच्चे भी घूम-घूम कर पान बेच रहे थे। वहीं रूई और अगरबत्ती की भी जमकर बिक्री हुई।

