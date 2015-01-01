पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दूरी ही दवा:खतरनाक हो रहा कोरोना, जिले में फिर दो मौत, 51 केस एक्टिव

औरंगाबाद शहर2 घंटे पहले
बाजार में लगी भीड़ की फाइल तस्वीर
  • अबतक 23 लोगों की जा चुकी है कोरोना से जान, फिर भी लोग लापरवाह
  • तबीयत खराब होने पर पूर्व मुखिया को पटना में कराया गया था भर्ती

शनिवार को जिले के दो लोगों की मौत कोरोना से हो गई। इसके साथ ही कोरोना से मरने वालों की संख्या पर 23 पर पहुंच चुकी है। हालांकि प्रशासनिक पुष्टी अभी 19 लोगों की ही है। मृतक पूर्व मुखिया विजय यादव दाउदनगर थाना क्षेत्र के भखरूआ गांव का रहने वाला था। जबकि दूसरा मृतक 55 वर्षीय अधेड़ अजय विश्वकर्मा नगर थाना क्षेत्र के बराटपुर मुहल्ला का रहने वाला था। पूर्व मुखिया की मौत पटना में हुई है। जबकि अधेड़ की मौत कोरोना केयर सेंटर में भर्ती कराने ले जाने के दौरान हुई। घटना के बाद से दोनों के परिजनों के बीच कोहराम मचा हुआ है। वहीं परिजन डरे-सहमे हुए हैं। पटना के निजी क्लिनिक में पूर्व मुखिया का चल रहा था इलाज, वहीं रिपोर्ट आया पॉजिटिव: सूत्रों के अनुसार तरारी पंचायत के पूर्व मुखिया विजय यादव दिल के बीमारी से पीड़ित था। उसकी अचानक तबीयत खराब होने के बाद पटना के एक निजी अस्पताल में इलाज के लिए भर्ती कराया गया था। उसका कोरोना टेस्ट पांच दिन पहले उसी अस्पताल में कराया गया था।

अधेड़ का कोरोना रिपोर्ट सदर अस्पताल में आया निगेटिव

मृतक अधेड़ को अचानक सर्दी-खांसी हो गई। वहीं बुखार भी लगने लगी। जिसके बाद परिजन उसे सदर अस्पताल ले गए। जहां उसका कोरोना जांच किया गया, लेकिन सदर अस्पताल में अधेड़ का रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आया। इसके बाद भर्ती कर उसका इलाज किया जा रहा था, लेकिन तबीयत में सुधार नहीं हो रही थी। जिसके बाद परिजन उसे जमुहार मेडिकल कॉलेज ले गए। जहां उसका कोरोना टेस्ट किया गया। जिसके बाद उसका रिपाेर्ट पॉजिटिव पाया गया। रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने के बाद जमुहार मेडिकल कॉलेज के डॉक्टरों ने उसे जिला के कोविड केयर सेंटर में भर्ती कराने की सलाह दी।

बढ़ रहा खतरा... फिर भी लोग बरत रहे लापरवाही
जिले में कोरोना का खतरा लगातार बढ़ता जा रहा है, लेकिन लोग फिर भी लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। बगैर मास्क के ही बाजारों व सड़कों पर दिखते हैं। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की तो बात ही मत कीजिए। बगैर मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग भूलने वालों में सिर्फ आमलोग ही नहीं हैं, बल्कि प्रशासन से लेकर बुद्धिजीवी लोग भी शामिल हैं। इनलोगों के मन से कोरोना का भय बिल्कुल समाप्त हो गया। हां, कोरोना का भय समाप्त होना, अच्छी बात है, लेकिन लापरवाही बरतना बिल्कुल गलत। जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आ जाती है, तब तक मास्क ही वैक्सीन है। ये बात लोगों को समझनी होगी।

4654 हुई पॉजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या, 4594 ठीक
जिले में पाॅजिटिव मरीजों की संख्या प्रतिदिन बढ़ती जा रही है। शनिवार को जिले में 19 पॉजिटिव मरीज मिले। जिनमें सदर प्रखंड के 13, मदनपुर व ओबरा प्रखंड के दो-दो, कुटुम्बा व गोह प्रखंड के एक-एक मरीज शामिल हैं। बताते चलें कि जिलेभर में अब तक 3 लाख 63 हजार 137 संदिग्धों का जांच किया गया है। जिसमें से 4654 संदिग्धों का रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव पाया गया है। शेष संदिग्धों का रिपोर्ट निगेटिव पाया गया है। हालांकि राहत की बात यह है कि 4594 मरीज कोरोना को हरा चुके हैं। अभी भी जिले में 51 एक्टिव केस है। डीपीएम डॉ. कुमार मनोज ने बताया कि कोरोना से डरने की जरूरत नहीं है, लेकिन सतर्क रहना आवश्यक है। जो पॉजिटिव मरीज जिले में हैं। उनकी बेहतर तरीके से देखभाल की जा रही है। जल्द ही वे स्वस्थ्य हो जाएंगे।

