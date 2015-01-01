पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सावधानी जरूरी:कोरोना जांच 300000 के पार, 4395 पॉजिटिव, अब भी हैं 60 मरीज एक्टिव

औरंगाबाद2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जांच केन्द्र का जायजा लेते डीपीएम।
  • रविवार को 10 मरीज मिले पॉजिटिव, अधिकांश शहर के, यहां लापरवाही ज्यादा
  • कोरोना से जिले में जा चुकी है 20 लोगों की जान, प्रशासन के रिकॉर्ड में 19
  • छठ के बाद 24 घंटे में मिले 29 मरीज, बढ़ने लगा ग्राफ, जरा सावधान रहें

कोरोना का ग्राफ एक बार फिर बढ़ने लगा है। इसलिए सावधान रहें, सतर्क रहें और सुरक्षित रहें। जिले में कोरोना जांच का अांकड़ा 300000 पार कर चुका है। इनमें 4395 लोग पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। हालांकि 4333 लोग कोरोना की जंग जीत चुके हैं। आंकड़ों पर गौर करें तो अब तक 3 लाख 10 हजार 777 संदिग्धों की जांच की गई। इनमें 4395 पॉजिटिव पाए गए। जिले में अभी भी 60 केस एक्टिव है। 24 घंटे के भीतर 29 मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। इसलिए जिला प्रशासन एक बार फिर कोरोना को लेकर चौकस हो चुका है। शनिवार को 19 मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए थे। रविवार को फिर 10 मरीज। जो रविवार को पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। उनमें अधिकांश शहर के रहने वाले हैं। न्यू काजी मुहल्ला, क्षत्रिय नगर, रतनुआ, जसोईया, सत्येन्द्र नगर, नागा बिगहा मुहल्लों के मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। वहीं मदनपुर के बदल बिगहा और अंबा के भी एक-एक मरीज पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं। प्रखंडों के मुकाबले शहरों में ज्यादा कोरोना तेजी से आगे बढ़ रहा है। हालांकि यह रफ्तार कुछ दिन पहले काफी धीमी पड़ गई थी। डीपीएम डॉ. कुमार मनोज ने बताया कि लोगों काे कोविड गाइडलाइनों का पालन करना चाहिए। तभी यह लड़ाई हम जीत पाएंगे। सामाजिक जागरुकता की बदौलत ही हम इससे लड़ पाएंगे।

एक्सपर्ट व्यू : हमारी इम्यूनिटी मजबूत, इसीलिए रिकवरी रेट अच्छा
जिले के लोगों की इम्यूनिटी बेहतर है। इसी वजह से जिले का रिकवरी रेट बेहतर है। 4395 लोग पॉजिटिव हुए। इनमें से 4333 लोग कोरोना को हराकर ठीक हो चुके। यह मजबूत इम्यूनिटी का बढ़िया उदाहरण है। हृदय रोग विशेषज्ञ डॉ. ब्रज किशोर सिंह का मानना है कि यहां के लोग खाने में कई प्रकार के जड़ी बुटियों का सेवन करते हैं। साथ ही बचपन से इतनी बीमारियों का सामना करता हैं कि उनमें इम्यूनिटी तैयार हो जाती है। वहीं डॉक्टर ओम प्रकाश बताते हैं कि यहां वायरस का स्ट्रेंथ अलग हो सकता है। क्योंकि महाराष्ट्र में जो था। वह गुजरात में अलग था। तीसरा कि बीसीजी बचपन में जिनको टीका पड़ चुका है। वे ज्यादा सुरक्षित हैं। वहीं एम्स में रह चुके सदर अस्पताल के डॉ. जन्मेजय ने बताया कि यहां के लोग बचपन से ही हार्डवर्कर हैं। शारीरिक तौर पर अन्य प्रदेश के लोगों से ज्यादा अंदर से फीट हैं। वहीं चिलचिलाती धूप, बारिश और शीत लहर बर्दाश्त करने की आदत है। ऐसे में इंसानी शरीर में इम्यूनिटी काफी मजबूत हो जाता है। वे किसी भी परिस्थिति से लड़ने में मजबूत होते हैं। लिहाजा यहां का रिकवरी रेट अच्छा है। फिर भी लोगाें को कोरोना से सतर्क रहना चाहिए।

भास्कर विचार
अभी सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग और मास्क अपनाए रखें
प्रदेश और जिले में धीमा होने के बाद फिर से कोरोना पांव पसार रहा है। यह समाज के सामने एक संकेत है कि लड़ाई अभी और लड़नी होगी। हालांकि लड़ाई अंतिम दौर में ही लड़ा जा रहा है। इसीलिए यह काफी खतरनाक है। इस समस्य में कोरोना से हमें काफी सतर्क होकर और तैयारी के साथ लड़ना होगा। मुकाबला करना होगा। ताकि उसे हराया जा सके। समाज और मानवता की जीत सुनिश्चित हो। इसका मुकाबला तब ही होगा, जब हम कोरोना महामारी से लड़ने के लिए बनाए नियमों का पालन करें। हमें सिस्टम के ईशारों पर नहीं चलना होगा। हो सकता है सिस्टम ढिला पड़ जाए और कभी सख्त हो जाए, लेकिन हमे तब तक खुद से ही नियमों का पालन करना होगा। हर हाल में दो गज की दूरी और मास्क जरूरी का पालन करना होगा। क्योंकि जब तक वैक्सीन नहीं आ जाता, तब तक मास्क ही कोरोना का वैक्सीन है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें