हत्या या खुदखुशी:ओबरा में पुनपुन नदी के समीप पेड़ से लटका मिला युवक का शव, परिजन बोले- हत्या हुई

औरंगाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • घटना ओबरा थाना क्षेत्र के पुनपुन नदी समीप की, तहकीकात में जुटी पुलिस

बुधवार की सुबह एक युवक का शव पेड़ से लटका मिला। हालांकि परिजनों ने हत्या की आशंका जताया है, लेकिन मामले में मृतक के नाना के बयान पर यूडी केस दर्ज किया गया है। घटना ओबरा थाना क्षेत्र के पुनपुन नदी समीप की है। मृतक 24 वर्षीय श्याम कुमार पौथू थाना क्षेत्र के बनाही गांव का रहने वाला था। घटना की सूचना पाकर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर तहकीकात शुरू की।

इसके बाद शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए औरंगाबाद सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। जहां से पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया। घटना के बाद से परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। इस संबंध में ओबरा थानाध्यक्ष अश्विनी कुमार सिन्हा ने बताया कि पहली दृष्टया आत्महत्या प्रतित हो रहा है। जांच की जा रही है। मामले में यूडी केस दर्ज किया गया है।
आईपीएल में सट्‌टा लगाता था युवक, हारने पर आत्महत्या करने की भी चर्चा
सूत्रों के अनुसार मृतक युवक आईपीएल में सट्‌टा भी लगाता था। वह पहले भी कई मैच में सट्‌टा लगा चुका था। ऐसी आशंका व्यक्त की जा रही है कि वह मंगलवार को आईपीएल के फाइनल मैच में भी सट्‌टा लगाया था। जिसमें वह पैसा हार गया। जिससे वह थोड़ी परेशान भी था। शायद इसी कारण वह पेड़ से फंदा लगाकर आत्महत्या कर लिया। इधर परिजनों ने हत्या की भी आशंका जतायी है।

