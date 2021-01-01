पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

उपलब्धि:कोरोना के बीच शांतिपूर्ण व बेहतर चुनाव कराने पर डीएम को स्टेट आवार्ड से किया गया सम्मानित

औरंगाबाद34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 200 से ज्यादा जिले में बनाए गए थे महिला बूथ, यह बिहार का अनूठा प्रयोग, लोगों ने जताई खुशी

वैश्विक कोरोना महामारी के बीच बेहतर चुनाव कराने को लेकर डीएम सौरभ जोरवाल को बिहार सरकार के मुख्य सचिव दीपक प्रसाद ने स्टेट आवार्ड दिया। यह आवार्ड सूबे के पांच जिलों के डीएम सह जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी को दिया गया है। जिन्होंने बेहतर चुनाव कराया है। कोरोना के बीच बिहार में पहला आम चुनाव हो रहा था। औरंगाबाद पहले चरण में शामिल था। जिला अति नक्सल प्रभावित।

सिर्फ चुनौतियां ही चुनौतियां थी। डीएम सौरभ जोरवाल डीएम के रूप में पहली बार काम कर रहे थे। कई चुनाव कराने वाले अनुभवी डीएम के लिए भी कोविड के बीच चुनाव कराना एक चुनौती था, लेकिन सौरभ जोरवाल ने अपने आईटी अनुभव का फायदा उठाया और चुनाव में चुनाव प्रबंधन की बेहतर प्लानिंग की।

डीएम ने बताया कि सहयोगियों में अधिकांश चुनाव कार्य के लिए नए थे। एसपी सुधीर कुमार पोरिका चुनाव से ठीक पहले आए थे। जिला उनके लिए नया था। डीडीसी अंशुल कुमार भी नए अधिकारी हैं। कई अधिकारी चुनाव कार्य के लिए नए थे, लेकिन उनका हौंसला काफी उम्दा है। एसपी व डीडीसी और जिला निर्वाचन से जुड़े तमाम सहयोगियों ने बेहतर कार्य किया।

34% बूथों की संख्या में इजाफा किया गया था

पिछले लोकसभा चुनाव के तुलना में इस विधानसभा चुनाव में कोविड के कारण 34 प्रतिशत बूथों की संख्या में इजाफा किया गया था। ताकि सोशल डिस्टेंस के पालन करते हुए वोटिंग कराया जा सके। इसमें काफी संख्या में चुनावकर्मियों की जरूरत थी। लिहाजा जिला निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी सह डीएम ने एक अनूठा प्रयोग किया और 200 से ज्यादा महिला बूथ बनाने का निर्णय लिया।

चुनाव प्रबंधन के इन अच्छाइयों से मिला सम्मान

  • बिहार का औरंगाबाद पहला जिला जिसने सबसे पहले परिणाम और सर्टिफिकेट दिया
  • सूबे में सबसे पहले औरंगाबाद ने पाेलिंग पार्टी डिस्पैच की
  • इस चुनाव में न कोई रिपॉल हुई और न कोई एफआईआर
  • किसी दल ने कोई शिकायत चुनाव से जुड़ी नहीं की
  • दिव्यांग और 80 साल से अधिक उम्र के वृद्ध को बैलेट के जरिए उनके घर पर मतदान कराया
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंथोड़ी देर में शाहजहांपुर-खेड़ा बॉर्डर से दिल्ली के ओर बढ़ेंगे किसान, हरियाणा पुलिस ने मानेसर तक ही जाने की अनुमति दी - अलवर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser