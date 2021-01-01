पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धान खरीद पर सिस्टम सख्त:किसानों के खेत में पहुंचे डीएम, पूछा-किस रेट से हो रही धान खरीद, गुणवत्ता की भी जांच की

औरंगाबाद39 मिनट पहले
  • 92 अधिकारियों ने जिलेभर के 179 पैक्स व 11 व्यापार मंडल का किया औचक निरीक्षण

लाचार किसान और धान खरीद की धीमी रफ्तार पर सिस्टम सख्त हो चुका है। शुक्रवार को जिला प्रशासन के अलग-अलग टीमों ने जिलेभर के 179 पैक्स व 11 व्यापार मंडल में औचक निरीक्षण किया। डीएम सौरभ जाेरवाल स्वयं ओबरा प्रखंड के कारा पैक्स के राधे बिगहा गांव में पहुुंचे। जहां कई किसान के खलिहान में बारी-बारी पहुंचे और उनसे धान खरीद के बारे में पूछताछ किए।

डीएम उसी गांव के सूर्यदेव यादव, देव चंद्र यादव, राजेंद्र यादव, महादेवा यादव, के खलिहान में पहुंचकर पूछे धान कितने दामों पर खरीद की जा रही है? पैसा कितने दिन में मिल रहा है? इसके साथ ही धान की गुणवत्ता की भी जांच की। इसके बाद डीएम रास्ते से जा रहे अमूल्लाह अंसारी, संजय सिंह व नंदकिशोर सिंह से पैक्स के द्वारा धान की खरीद से संबंधित कई सवाल कर जानकारी हासिल की।

उन्होंने यह जाना कि धान खरीद में क्या अड़चने आ रही है? उसमें प्रमुख कारण क्या है? लापरवाही हो रही है या फिर तकनीकी पेंच है। इससे पहले पैक्स गोदाम और प्रखंड कार्यालय का भी निरीक्षण किया। निरीक्षण में सबकुछ सामान्य मिला, लेकिन डीएम ने प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी व प्रखंड सहकारिता पदाधिकारी को धान खरीद को लेकर चेताया कि इसमें गड़बड़ी की शिकायत मिलने पर सख्त कार्रवाई की जाएगी। किसानों को किसी भी सूरत में परेशानी नहीं हाेनी चाहिए।
92 टीमों की जांच से पैक्सों में मचा हड़कंप, स्टॉक पंजी से किया गया गोदाम मिलान
डीएम सौरभ जोरवाल के निर्देश पर जिलेभर के 179 पैक्स और 11 व्यापार मंडलों में औचक निरीक्षण से सिस्टम में हड़कंप मच गया। 92 टीमों ने धान खरीद करने वाले सभी पैक्स के स्टॉक पंजी से गोदाम का मिलान किया। बोरा-बोरा गिना गया। औरंगाबाद प्रखंड में जीएसटी आयुक्त नरेश अग्रवाल, उत्पाद अधीक्षक सीमा चौरसिया, जिला सांख्यिकी पदाधिकारी अरविंद कुमार, बीडीओ प्रभाकर कुमार सिंह, डीपीओ मनरेगा शैलेंद्र कुमार, आईसीडीएस डीपीओ रीना कुमारी ने जांच किया।

देव प्रखंड में जीएसटी के सहायक आयुक्त मनोज कुमार पाल, वरीय उप समाहर्ता कृष्णा कुमार ने जांच की। इसी तरह मदनपुर, बारूण, कुटुंबा, नवीनगर, रफीगंज, ओबरा, दाउदनगर व हसपुरा प्रखंड के सभी कार्यरत धान अधिप्राप्ति करने वाले पैक्सों और व्यापार मंडलों का औचक निरीक्षण किया गया।

अधिकारियाें ने किसान से लेकर पैक्स अध्यक्ष और सिस्टम से जुड़े लोगों से पूछताछ की गई। एक-दो पैक्सों में मामूली तकनीकी पेंच मिला है। जिसे तत्काल दुरूस्त करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। वहीं सभी पैक्स अध्यक्षों व डीसीओ को तेजी से धान खरीद करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इसमें लापरवाही बरतने पर सख्त कार्रवाई की चेतावनी दी गई है।
निरीक्षण से ठंड में भी पैक्स अध्यक्षों का छूटा पसीना
शुक्रवार काे सुबह से ही तापमान में काफी गिरावट थी। दिन में सूरज कुछ मिनटों के लिए ही दिखे। हर कोई ठंड से बेहाल रहा, लेकिन इस बेरहम ठंड में भी पैक्सों के औचक निरीक्षण से अध्यक्षों का पसीना दिनभर छूटा। जांच खत्म होने के बाद भी पैक्स अध्यक्ष अपने प्रखंड के अधिकारियों से कुछ मोबाइल पर पूछते रहे साहब सब ठीक है न। नाम न छापने के शर्त पर धान अधिप्राप्ति से जुड़ा एक सरकारी कर्मी ने बताया कि किसानों को नियम के पाठ पढ़ाने वाले पैक्स अध्यक्ष आज खुद नियमों में फंसे हुए थे।

कुछ शिकायतों से ही ठंड में भी पसीना छूट रहा था। उन्हें डर था अधिकारियों के सामने कोई किसान उनकी शिकायत न कर दें। धान अधिप्राप्ति के पंजी और गोदाम मिलान में भी सब ठीक मिला, लेकिन इसके बावजूद भी अधिकारियों से पूछ रहे थे कि किसी ने कोई शिकायत तो नहीं की। सब कुछ ठीक था न। कोई रिपोर्ट नहीं हुआ।

ऐसे पूछने वाले पैक्स अध्यक्षों को डरने के बजाए किसानों से धान खरीद करने पर ज्यादा ध्यान देना चाहिए। भाजपा नेता उज्जवल सिंह ने डीएम से लिखित शिकायत दिया है। जिसमें कहा है कि रफीगंज के बौर पैक्स में धान अधिप्राप्ति में व्यापक गड़बड़ी की गई है। किसानों से धान खरीदा गया, लेकिन अधिप्राप्ति रसीद नहीं दिया जा रहा। पैसे के लिए टहलाया जा रहा है।

