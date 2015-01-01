पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:सरकार गठन के बाद शुरू होगी डोर टू डोर कचरा उठाव की योजना

औरंगाबाद32 मिनट पहले
  • सभी पंचायतों में लागू किया जाना है योजना, सभी जगह रखा जाएगा डस्टबिन

कोरोना के कारण हुए लॉकडाउन व विधानसभा चुनाव के कारण कई योजनाएं अब कागजों पर ही सिमटी हुई दिख रही है। लेकिन अब सरकार गठन के बाद फिर से उन योजनाओं को मूर्त रूप देने के लिए संबंधित विभाग भी सक्रिय हो गया है। ऐसा माना जा रहा है कि सीएम के शपथ लेने के बाद इन योजनाओं का क्रियान्वयन भी शुरू होग।

इन्हीं योजनाओं में से एक योजना है ग्राम पंचायतों मेंं डोर टू डोर कचरा उठाव व ठोस अपशिष्ट प्रबंधन की व्यवस्था। इस योजना के तहत नगर पंचायतों की तरह गांवों में भी साफ-सफाई काे प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी। विभागीय जानकारी के अनुसार पंचायती राज व्यवस्था के तहत ग्राम कचहरी के न्याय मित्र व सचिव सहित विभागीय अधिकारी की देखरेख में यह योजना संचालित की जाएगी।

इसके अंतर्गत कचरा संग्रहन की व्यवस्था को अपशिष्ट प्रबंधन के तहत बर्मी कंपोष्ट आदि की व्यवस्था सुनिश्चित करना है। सात निश्चय योजना के अलावा अब गांव की गली-गली की नाली की भी प्रतिदिन सफाई होगी।

स्वच्छता में अव्वल होने पर पंचायतों की होगी रैकिंग
इस योजना के तहत ग्राम पंचायतों की रैकिंग भी की जाएगी। जो पंचायत स्वच्छता में अव्वल आएंगी। उन्हें पुरस्कृत किया जाएगा। स्वच्छता के क्षेत्र में किए गए कार्यों के आधार पर ही उनकी रैकिंग तय होगी। मानक के रूप में डोर टू डोर नियमित सफाई कचरा प्रबंधन व ब्लीचिंग पाउडर छिड़काव कार्यों की समीक्षा की जाएगी।

नालियों की कराई जाएगी साफ- सफाई
इसके तहत ग्राम पंचायत अपने पंचायत क्षेत्र के सभी नालियों की नियमित सफाई, चूना या ब्लीचिंग पाउडर की छिड़काव की व्यवस्था भी करनी होगी। नियमित रूप से नालियों की सफाई व चूना एवं ब्लीचिंग पाउडर का छिड़काव भी किया जाएगा। पंचायत क्षेत्र के गांवों से होने वाले कचरा उठाव के बाद उसके प्रबंधन को लेकर की गई व्यवस्था की भी समीक्षा होगी।

पंचायतों में भी बस पड़ाव का निर्माण
पंचायतों में बस पड़ाव का निर्माण किया जा रहा है। जिन पंचायतों से शहर, प्रखंड मुख्यालय व जिला मुख्यालय के लिए वाहनों का आवागमन होता है। उन इलाकों में सरकारी जमीन पर बस पड़ाव का निर्माण कराया जा रहा है। विधानसभा चुनाव के कारण बस पड़ाव निर्माण की योजना भी अधूरा पड़ा था। जो अब शुरू होगा।

इसके अलावे सरकार की योजना है कि शहरों की तरह गांवों को भी मॉडर्न लुक दिया जाए। इसको लेकर नई व्यवस्था के तहत इसे लागू करने के लिए विभाग लगा हुआ है। ग्राम पंचायत के क्षेत्र में पड़ने वाले गांव स्ट्रीट लाईट की रोशनी से चकाचक होंगे। इस योजना के शुरू होने से गांवाें की स्थिति में बदलाव होगा।

