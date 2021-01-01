पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्यक्रम:11वें राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर आठ नए वोटरों को मिला ईपीक कार्ड, रैली निकालकर किया जागरूक

11वे राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के मौके पर जिला मुख्यालय सहित सभी प्रखंड मुख्यालयों में कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर में मुख्य समारोह आयोजित हुआ। समारोह का उद्धाटन डीडीसी अंशुल कुमार, एसपी सुधीर कुमार पोरिका, एसडीओ डॉ. प्रदीप कुमार, उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी जावेद इकबाल, डीपीओ अनिल कुमार सिन्हा सहित अन्य ने संयुक्त रूप से दीप जलाकर किया।

उद्धाटन के बाद मुख्य निर्वाच आयुक्त के मतदाता दिवस 2021 के संदेश का प्रसारण किया गया। कार्यक्रम में सभी लोगों को मतदान से संबंधित शपथ दिलाई गई। डीडीसी ने कहा कि प्रत्येक वर्ष की 25 जनवरी को राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के रूप में मनाया जा रहा है। लोकतंत्र की असली शक्ति आपका मत है।

इसलिए अपने मताधिकार के प्रति जागरूक बने और इसका सही इस्तेमाल करें। आने वाले पंचायत चुनाव को निष्पक्ष व पारदर्शिता पूरण कराना है। वहीं मतदाताओं को भी वोटिंग के लिए प्रेरित करें। इस मौके पर विभिन्न विभागों के अधिकारी राजनितीक दलों के प्रतिनिधि सहित अन्य मौजूद रहे।

जागरूकता रैली निकालकर लोगों को किया गया जागरूक : राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर जिला मुख्यालय सहित सभी प्रखंड मुख्यालयों में मतदाता जागरूकता रैली निकाली गई। कलेक्ट्रेट परिसर से स्काउटगाइड के नेतृत्व में निकाली गई जागरूकता रैली को प्रभारी डीएम सह डीडीसी अंशुल कुमार ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। रैली के माध्यम से लोगों को मतदान में भाग लेने को लेकर प्रेरित किया गया।

लोकतंत्र के लिए मतदान जरूरी

राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में 8 नए मतदाताओं को ईपीक वितरण किया गया। प्रभारी डीएम सहित अन्य अधिकारियों ने बारी-बारी से इन नए मतदाताओं को ईपीक दिया। उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी जावेद इकबाल ने बताया कि जिन मतदाताओं को ईपीक दिया गया है।

उनमें चतरा गांव की सोनी कुमारी, कुसी गांव की अमृता कुमारी, चतरा गांव की प्रतिमा कुमारी, रामपुर टोला धनहारा गांव के वरूण कुमार, विराटपुर मुहल्ला के संगम कुमार, रामपुर टोला धनहारा के दीपू कुमार, रामपुर के विशाल कुमार व शहर के रहने वाले मो. तौकिर आलम शामिल है। इसके साथ-साथ विधानसभा चुनाव में बेहतर कार्य करने वाले में सभी प्रखंडों के 10-10 बीएलओ को प्रसस्त्री पत्र देते हुए सम्मानित किया गया है।

मनाया गया मतदाता दिवस, दिलाई गई शपथ

मदनपुर प्रखंड मुख्यालय समेत सभी बूथों पर सोमवार को मतदाता दिवस समारोह मनाया गया। बीडीओ कनिष्क कुमार सिंह ने शपथ दिलाते हुए कहा कि हम भारत के नागरिक लोकतंत्र में अपनी पूर्ण आस्था रखते हुए यह शपथ लेते हैं कि हम अपने देश की लोकतांत्रिक परम्पराओं की मर्यादा बनाएं रखने तथा स्वतंत्र, निष्पक्ष व शांतिपूर्ण निर्वाचन की गरिमा को अक्षुण रखते हुए निर्भिक होकर धर्म,वर्ग,जाति,सामुदाय भाषा अथवा अन्य किसी भी प्रलोभन से प्रभावित हुए बिना सभी निर्वाचनों में अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करेगें। सभी मतदाता बनें ।

मतदान के प्रति हों जागरूक

राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के अवसर पर दाउदनगर प्रखंड कार्यालय परिसर में अनुमंडल स्तरीय समारोह का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें एसडीओ कुमारी अनुपम सिंह ने उपस्थित छात्राओं व सेविकाओं को शपथ दिलाया। मतदाताओं ने अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग करने का शपथ लिया। एसडीओ ने कहा कि मतदाता अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग जरूर करें। मतदान करना आपका अधिकार है और निर्भीक होकर अपने मताधिकार का प्रयोग कर बेहतर प्रतिनिधि का चुनाव करें।

अनुमंडल के अवर निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी वीरेंद्र कुमार ने कहा कि एक फरवरी को मतदाता सूची का अंतिम प्रकाशन होना है। कार्यक्रम का संचालन दाउदनगर बीडीओ जफर इमाम ने किया। मतदान करना हर भारतवासी का कर्तव्य व अधिकार हसपुरा -प्रखंड मुख्यालय में राष्ट्रीय मतदाता जागरुकता अभियान के अवसर पर आंगनबाड़ी सेविका व सहायिका ने जागरूकता रैली निकालकर मतदाताओं को जागरूक किया।

जागरूकता रैली का नेतृत्व सीडीपीओ पद्मजा जयश्री के साथ महिला पर्यवेक्षिका रमीता कुमारी, गीता कुमारी, पूनम कुमारी ने किया। जागरूकता रैली बालविकास परियोजना कार्यालय से निकाल कर बाजार भ्रमण करते हुए प्रखंड कार्यालय के प्रांगण में सम्प्पन हुआ।रैली में शामिल सेविका - सहायिकाओं ने हाथों में तख्ती लेकर मतदान करने के लिए प्रेरित करते हुये नारा लगा रही थी।

