पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

विस चुनाव:2573 बूथों का ईवीएम वज्रगृह में हुआ सील, रात से लेकर सुबह तक काम में जुटे रहे मतदानकर्मी

औरंगाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वज्र गृह की सुरक्षा को ले सिन्हा कॉलेज के गेट पर तैनात जवान।
  • औरंगाबाद, कुटुम्बा व रफीगंज विधानसभा के ईवीएम को बुधवार की रात में किया गया जमा
  • ईवीएम की निगरानी में एक बटालियन पारा मिलिट्री फोर्स तैनात, सीसीटीवी कैमरे की भी नजर रहेगी

जिले के 2573 बूथों के ईवीएम गुरुवार काे वज्रगृह में सील हो गया। रात से लेकर सुबह तक मतदान कर्मी और अधिकारी काम करते रहे। औरंगाबाद सदर विधासभा, कुटुम्बा विधानसभा और रफीगंज विधानसभा की इवीएम बुधवार की रात में ही जमा हो गए। इन विधानसभा के मतदान कर्मियों और अधिकारियों ने जल्दीबाजी दिखाई, लेकिन गोह, ओबरा और नवीनगर विधानसभा के ईवीएम जमा करते-करते काफी देर हो गई। गुरुवार की सुबह करीब 11 बजे तक इवीएम जमा हुआ। इस दौरान मतदान कर्मी और अधिकारी रातभर इवीएम जमा करने और मतदान पर्ची मिलान करने में लगे रहे। इस दौरान मतदान कर्मी निंद से झुकते नजर आए, लेकिन उनकी मजबूरी थी वाे सो नहीं सकते थे। क्योंकि ईवीएम की पूरी जिम्मेवारी उनके कंधों पर थी। मतदान कर्मियों ने देरी होने के कारण तैयारियों पर थोड़ा सवाल उठाया, लेकिन उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि विधानसभा चुनाव में काम ज्यादा होता है। इसलिए देरी हुई। व्यवस्था थोड़ा ज्यादा होना चाहिए था। काम के हिसाब से थोड़े काउंटर कम बनाए गए थे। जबकि अधिकारियों ने इसे बेबुनियाद बताया।

हर विधानसभा के लिए बनाया गया था 10 से 12 काउंटर जहां ली गई ईवीएम, दस्तावेजों पर रखी जा रही थी नजर
शहर के सच्चिदानंद सिन्हा कॉलेज में जिले के सभी छह विधानसभा क्षेत्र के लिए वज्र गृह बनाया गया है। लिहाजा मतदान के बाद सभी विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के पोलिंग पार्टी उक्त कॉलेज में ईवीएम के साथ पहुंचे। यहां हर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के अलग-अलग टेंट लगाया गया था। हर विधानसभा में 10 से 12 काउंटर बनाए गए थे। जहां पीठासीन पदाधिकारी अपना इवीएम, घोषणा पत्र, वीटीआर रिपोर्ट और मत पत्र लेखा समेत अन्य कई जरूरी दस्तावेज जमा कर रहे थे। इवीएम जमा करने से पहले पीठासीन पदाधिकारियों को विभिन्न दस्तावेजों को तैयार करने में काफी बारिकियों का ध्यान रखना पड़ता है। इसलिए छह विधानसभा के 2573 पीठासीन पदाधिकारियों को काम करते-करते रात से लेकर दिन हो गया। तब जाकर सभी छह विधानसभा क्षेत्रों के इवीएम जमा हुआ।

जिले में री-पोल की संभावना पर लगा विराम, शांतिपूर्ण संपन्न हुआ पूरा चुनाव
जिले में री-पोल की संभावना पर विराम लग गया। क्योंकि जिले में सभी जगहों पर शांतिपूर्ण चुनाव हुआ है। कहीं से कोई शिकायत नहीं मिली है। इसलिए री-पोल नहीं कराया जाएगा। हालांकि रफीगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र के एक मतदान केन्द्र पर और कुटुम्बा विधानसभा क्षेत्र के एक मतदान केन्द्र पर चुनाव बहिष्कार हुआ है। ऐसे में अटकले लगायी जा रही थी कि इन जगहों पर जिला निर्वाचन री-पोल करा सकता है, लेकिन जिला निर्वाचन ने री-पोल की संभावना से इनकार किया है। क्योंकि केन्द्रीय निर्वाचन विभाग के जिले में प्रतिनियुक्त चुनाव ऑब्जर्वर पूरी चुनाव प्रक्रिया से संतुष्ट हैं। ऐसे में री-पोल की संभावना नहीं है।

सीसीटीवी के निगरानी में है वज्रगृह की सुरक्षा
2573 बूथों के इवीएम सिन्हा कॉलेज में बने अलग-अलग वज्रगृह में चुनाव ऑब्जर्वर व दलों के एजेंट के सामने सील हुआ। सभी वज्र गृह सीसीटीवी के निगरानी में है। वहीं एक बटालियन अर्द्धसैनिक बल भी तैनात किए गए हैं। कई दलों के चुनाव एजेंट वज्रगृह के सील पर अपना सील लगाए हैं। जिला उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी जावेद इकबाल ने बताया कि सभी दल के चुनाव एजेंट पास बनवाकर वज्रगृह को जाकर देख सकते हैं।

दूसरे जिलों रवाना हुए अर्द्धसैनिक बल
एसपी सुधीर कुमार पोरिका ने बताया कि मतदान के बाद अर्द्धसैनिक बलों के कंपनियों को खाना खिलाकर दूसरे जिलों के लिए रवाना कर दिया गया है। जिले में पर्याप्त संख्या में आए अर्द्धसैनिक बल दूसरे फेज के चुनाव कराने के लिए दूसरे जिलों में भेज दिए गए हैं। उक्त सुरक्षा बलों ने जिले में काफी बेहतर अपना योगदान दिया। थाना क्षेत्र और ढिबरा में आईईडी बरामद कर नक्सलियों के नापाक मंसूबों पर न सिर्फ पानी फेरा। बल्कि शांतिपूर्ण चुनाव भी कराया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें