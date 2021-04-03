पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

परीक्षा:दूसरे के बदले परीक्षा दे रहा परीक्षार्थी धराया, चार निष्कासित

औरंगाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • चौथे दिन इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा में 41709 परीक्षार्थी हुए उपस्थित, 649 अनुपस्थित

गुरुवार को दूसरे के बदले परीक्षा दे रहा एक फर्जी परीक्षार्थी को पकड़ा गया है। उक्त परीक्षार्थी को दाउदनगर के राष्ट्रीय मध्य विद्यालय परीक्षा केन्द्र से पकड़ा गया है। पकड़ा गया फर्जी परीक्षार्थी रॉबीन कुमार अरवल जिले के परासी थाना क्षेत्र के मखदुमाबाद गांव का रहने वाला है। वह राष्टीय मध्य विद्यालय परीक्षा केंद्र पर पहली पाली में मिथिलेश कुमार नामक परीक्षार्थी के बदले परीक्षा दे रहा था।

शक होने पर उसकी जांच की गयी तो पता चला कि वह दूसरे के बदले परीक्षा दे रहा है। जिसके बाद केन्द्राधीक्षक द्वारा पुलिस को सूचना दिया गया। सूचना के बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया। सूत्राें के अनुसार रॉबीन व मिथिलेश दोस्त है। इस संबंध में थानाध्यक्ष अरविंद कुमार गौतम ने बताया कि प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने की कार्रवाई की जा रही है। उचित कार्रवाई की जाएगी।
41709 परीक्षार्थी हुए उपस्थित 649 अनुपस्थित
गुरूवार यानी चौथे दिन इंटरमीडिएट की परीक्षा में 41709 परीक्षार्थी शामिल हुए। जबकि 649 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। वहीं कदारचार करने के आरोप में चार परीक्षार्थियों को निष्कासित भी किया गया। चौथे दिन पहली पाली में 20692 परीक्षार्थियों को उपस्थित होना था, लेकिन इसके बजाय 20423 परीक्षार्थी ही उपस्थित रहे। जबकि 269 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे।

वहीं कदाचार करने के आरोप में चार परीक्षार्थियों को निष्कासित किया गया। वहीं दूसरी पाली में 21666 परीक्षार्थियों को परीक्षा में उपस्थित होना था, लेकिन 21286 परीक्षार्थी ही उपस्थित हुए। वहीं 380 परीक्षार्थी अनुपस्थित रहे। दूसरी पाली में एक भी परीक्षार्थियों को निष्कासित नहीं किया गया। तीन परीक्षार्थियों को दाउदनगर अनुमंडल के परीक्षा केन्द्र से निष्कासित किया गया। जबकि एक परीक्षार्थी को सदर अनुमंडल के परीक्षा केन्द्र से निष्कासित किया गया।

