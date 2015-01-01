पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मिलेगा लाभ:किसान अब बना सकेंगे गोदाम: राष्ट्रीय कृषि विकास योजना के तहत गोदाम के लिए मिलेगा अनुदान

औरंगाबाद सदर2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सामान्य जाति को 50 प्रतिशत व अनुसूचित जाति-जनजातियों को 75 प्रतिशत अनुदान

ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में अनाज भंडारण के लिए किसान अब अपना गोदाम का निर्माण कर सकेंगे। वित्तीय वर्ष 2020-21 में राष्ट्रीय कृषि विकास योजना रफ्तार एवं इसकी उप योजना हरित क्रांति अंतर्गत खाद्यान्न के रख-रखाव में सहायता के लिए भंडारण की सुविधा के लिए गोदाम निर्माण की योजना बनाई गई है। जिसमें किसानों को गोदाम निर्माण के लिए अनुदान दिया जाएगा। गोदाम निर्माण में सामान्य श्रेणी के लिए 5 लाख अथवा लागत के 50 प्रतिशत में जो कम होगा मिलेगा। इसी प्रकार अनुसूचित जाति व जन जाति श्रेणी के लोगों को 9 लाख अथवा लागत के 75 प्रतिशत में जो कम होगा, मिलेगा। गोदाम के लिए आवेदन की अंतिम तिथि 15 जनवरी 2021 बताई गई है।

किसानों को भंडारण में काफी सुविधा होगी
जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी अश्वनी कुमार ने बताया कि किसानों को अनाज के रख-रखाव के लिए गोदाम निर्माण की सुविधा लेने की अपील की। उन्होंने कहा कि गोदाम निर्माण होने से किसान अनाज को सुरक्षित रख सकेंगे। ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में खाद्यान्न भंडारण की असुविधा के कारण किसानों को मजबूरन अनाज बेचना पड़ता है। वहीं रख-रखाव के अभाव में अनाज की बर्बादी भी होती है।

आवेदक का किसान पंजीकरण अनिवार्य, डीबीटी से मिलेगा पैसा
गोदाम के लिए किसान का नाम कृषि विभाग के पोर्टल पर पंजीकृत होना जरूरी है। किसान अपने पंजीकरण संख्या से गोदाम के लिए ऑन लाईन आवेदन करना है। आवेदन को सत्यापन के लिए 72 घंटे में संबंधित कृषि समन्वयक के पास भेजा जाएगा। जिसकी जांच कर कृषि समन्वयक जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी को सौपेंगे। कार्यादेश एवं स्वीकृति पत्र के बाद कार्य का रिपोर्ट अपलोड किया जाएगा। कार्य पूर्ण होने के बाद जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी द्वारा अनुमोदित होने के उपरांत भुगतान की स्वीकृति दी जाएगी। किसानों को राशि का भुगतान डीबीटी के माध्यम से दी जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें