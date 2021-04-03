पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हाथ में कानून:पोकलेन से रेलवे बैरिकेट को तोड़ने वाले राजद विधायक समेत 21 लोगों पर एफआईआर दर्ज

औरंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रेलवे के हाइगेज बैरिकेट को जिला खनन ने कुछ माह पहले अवैध खनन रोकने के लिए ऊंचाई को घटाया था
  • जिला खनन पदाधिकारी मुकेश कुमार ने स्थानीय थाने में दर्ज करायी एफआईआर, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

पोकलेन से सरेआम दिन में रेलवे हाइटगेज बैरिकेट को तोड़ने वाले राजद विधायक विजय कुमार सिंह उर्फ डब्लू समेत 21 पर एफआईआर बारूण थाने में दर्ज की गई है। यह एफआईआर जिला खनन पदाधिकारी मुकेश कुमार के बयान पर दर्ज की गई है। दर्ज एफआईआर में स्थानीय विधायक व उनके 20 समर्थकों को नामजद किया गया है।

एफआईआर में कहा गया है कि विधायक द्वारा बुधवार की दोपहर सोन नगर रेलवे स्टेशन समीप रेलवे के अंडरपास के पास बड़ी गाड़ियों को रोकने के लिए बनाया गया हाइट गेज बैरिकेट को पोकलेन के जरिए तोड़ दिया गया। खनन पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि कोर्ट के सिलसिले में पटना गए थे।

जहां सोन नगर रेलवे सेक्शन इंजीनियर योगेंद्र प्रसाद शर्मा द्वारा पूरी घटना की जानकारी मुझे दी गई। उन्हाेंने बताया कि खनन के द्वारा जिस हाइट गेज की उंचाई कम की गई थी। उसे विधायक ने तोड़ दिया है। सूचना के बाद मैं उसी दिन शाम में पहुंचा और स्थल निरीक्षण किया। जिसमें मामला सत्य पाया। इसके बाद मैंने एफआईआर के लिए आवेदन दिया।
सरेआम विधायक बोले-यह बैरिकेट जनता के राह में रोड़ा, इसे तोड़ डालो
बारूण से दाउदनगर होते हुए पटना को जाने वाली सड़क पर रेलवे अंडरपास के दोनों ओर बने हाइट गेज को बुधवार को स्थानीय विधायक डब्लू सिंह ने सरेआम अपने समर्थकों के साथ तोड़वा दिया। उन्होंने पोकलेन चालक को बोला यह बैरिकेट मेरे जनता के राह में रोड़ा है। इसे तोड़ डालो। जनता हमारे साथ है और हम जनता के साथ। फिर क्या था। यह सुनते ही पोकलेन चालक हाइट गेज को कुछ मिनटों में तोड़कर जमीन पर गिरा दिया।

पास में खड़े समर्थकों ने समर्थन में नारे भी लगाएं। विधायक भी काफी खुश नजर आए, लेकिन शाम होते-होते विधायक का यह कदम उन पर भारी पड़ने लगा। रेलवे से लेकर स्थानीय प्रशासन तक इस मामले में जांच और कार्रवाई तेज कर दी। जांच के बाद इस मामले में जिला खनन पदाधिकारी के आवेदन पर विधायक और उनके 20 समर्थकों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर लिया गया।

बालू चोरी रोकने के लिए खनन ने हाइटगेज की उंचाई की थी कम
सोन से अवैध खनन और बालू चोरी रोकने के लिए रेलवे के हाइट गेज को जिला खनन ने कुछ माह पहले उंचाई कम कर दिया था। जिसके कारण उस रास्ते में सिर्फ छोटी गाड़ियां ही जा सकती थी। बड़ी गाड़ियां उस रास्ते से नहीं निकल रही थी। प्रशासन का कहना था कि इस रास्ते से चोरी के बालू को माफिया ले जाते हैं। उस इलाके में कई बार छापेमारी में भी यह बात साबित हुई थी। इसीलिए हाइट गेज को कम किया था।

उंचाई कम होने से दर्जनों गांवों में बड़ी गाड़ियों का आवाजाही बंद हो चुका था। चाहे स्कूल बस हो या फिर ट्रक। नहीं जा सकती थी। इससे खफा स्थानीय विधायक ने इस बैरिकेट को तोड़ डाला। इधर इस मामले में भाजपा नेता सह पूर्व मंत्री रामाधार सिंह ने विधायक पर इशारों में हमला करते हुए कहा कि बालू माफिया को फायदा पहुंचाने के लिए राजद विधायक ने यह कदम उठाया।
जनता बोले- मैंने गलती की तो मैं मानूंगा गलत हूं
राजद विधायक विजय कुमार सिंह उर्फ डब्लू ने कहा कि जनता की समस्या को देखते हुए मैंने यह कदम उठाया। मैं कुछ दिन पूर्व दिशा के बैठक में भी इस मसले को उठाया था, लेकिन कुछ नहीं हुआ। अधिकारियों से भी इस बात को रखा। नतीजा नहीं आया। जिसके बाद मैंने यह कदम उठाया। अगर जनता बोले मैंने गलत किया तो मैं मान लूंगा मैं गलत हूं और कानून को हाथ में लिया। उन्होंने सवाल भी खड़ा किया। कहा कि जिस सड़क पर यह बैरिकेट को लगाया गया था। वह स्टेट हाइवे है। वह न रेलवे का है और न खनन का। माननीय न्यायालय के अनुसार स्टेट हाइवे पर कोई अवरोध नहीं कर सकता। फिर इसे क्यों रोका गया।

एसडीपीओ बोले- मामले की हो रही तहकीकात
इस मामले में एफआईआर स्थानीय थाना में खनन पदाधिकारी द्वारा दर्ज कराई गई है। पूरे मामले की गहराई से तहकीकात की जा रही है। -अनूप कुमार, सदर एसडीपीओ

