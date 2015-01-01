पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सख्ती:पराली जलाने वाले किसानों पर होगी प्राथमिकी

औरंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • जलाने से खेत हो जाते हैं बंजर, पर्यावरण पर पड़ता है प्रतिकूल प्रभाव, तीन साल के लिए निबंधन होगा रद्द

जिले में धान की कटनी के बाद फसलों के अवशेष (पराली) जलाने वाले किसानों के खिलाफ इस बार प्राथमिकी दर्ज की जाएगी। वहीं तीन साल के लिए निबंधन रद्द करते हुए सभी प्रकार के लाभों से वंचित किया जाएगा। इस प्रकार का नया आदेश कृषि विभाग ने सभी प्रखंडों के लिए जारी किया है।

नए आदेश के अनुसार प्रखंड कृषि पदाधिकारी, कृषि समन्वयक और कृषि सलाहकार को अपने-अपने क्षेत्रों में भ्रमण कर खेतों में पराली नहीं जलाने के लिए किसानों को जागरूक करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। इस अभियान के बाद भी किसानों के द्वारा अपने खेतों में पराली जलाया जाता है, तो उनकी पहचान कर उनके खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की अनुशंसा करने का निर्देश दिया गया है।

पहचान किए गए किसान के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने के साथ ही यदि उस परिवार में कोई अन्य किसानों का निबंधन हुआ है, तो उसका भी निबंधन रद्द की जाएगी। खेतों में पराली जलाने से जहां खेतों की उर्वरा शक्ति कम होती है, वही वायुमंडल में प्रदूषण भी तेजी से फैलता है।

इस कारण सरकार लगातार खेतों में पराली नहीं जलाने का निर्देश दे रही है। वहीं डीएओ ने संबंधित प्रखंड में इस तरह की घटना होने के बाद प्रखंड कृषि पदाधिकारी, समन्वयक और किसान सलाहकार के खिलाफ भी कार्रवाई करने की चेतावनी दी है।
पराली काटने वाले चार यंत्रों पर 75% से 80 % का मिल रहा अनुदान
जिले में पराली खेतों में जलाने से रोकने के लिए विभाग के द्वारा पराली काटने वाले चार यंत्रों पर 75% से 80% तक का अनुदान दिया जा रहा है। इन यंत्रों में हैप्पी सीडर, रोटरी मल्चर, एक्स्ट्रा बेलर और एस्ट्रा रीपर शामिल है। जिन्हें खरीदकर किसान पराली को काट सकते हैं।
डीएओ ने कहा- विभाग ने पहली बार प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने का दिया है निर्देश
जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि बिहार सरकार के द्वारा अपने खेतों में पराली जलाने वाले किसानों के खिलाफ निबंधन रद्द करने के साथ पहली बार प्राथमिकी दर्ज करने का भी निर्देश दिया है। इसका प्रचार-प्रसार करने का निर्देश कृषि कर्मचारियों को दिया गया है। वही पराली काटने वाले यंत्रों पर सरकार के द्वारा 80% तक अनुदान भी दी जा रही है।

