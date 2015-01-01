पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क सुरक्षा समिति के बैठक निर्णय:सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में कमी लाने के लिए ओरा, फारम, महाराणा चौक पर बनेगा फ्लाई ओवरब्रिज

औरंगाबाद सदर2 दिन पहले
अधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करते डीएम।

सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में कमी लाने के लिए ओरा, फारम व महाराणा प्रताप चौक पर फ्लाई ओवरब्रिज बनाया जाएगा। यह निर्णय बुधवार को जिला सड़क सुरक्षा समिति के बैठक में लिया गया। यह बैठक डीएम कक्ष में डीएम सौरभ जाेरवाल की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित की गई। बैठक में 14 बिन्दुओं पर समीक्षा की गई। दुर्घटनाओं में घायल व मृतकों के आकड़ों का विश्लेषण किया गया। जिसमें पाया गया कि सड़क दुर्घटना में पिछले वर्ष की अपेक्षा इस वर्ष कमी आई है। इसपर डीएम ने हर्ष व्यक्त किया।

जनवरी माह में विशेष सड़क सुरक्षा पखवाड़ा मनाने का निर्णय लिया गया। सड़क दुर्घटना कम करने हेतु अभियांत्रिक प्रयास, जन जागरूकता एवं यातायात के नियमों को कड़ाई से लागू करने के लिए कई तरह के कार्यक्रमों की रूपरेखा तैयार की गई। बैठक में डीडीसी अंशुल कुमार, एसपी सुधीर कुमार पोरिका, जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी अनिल कुमार सिन्हा, एमवीआई उपेद्र राव, डॉ. महेंद्र प्रताप समेत अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

चालकों को मिलेगा प्रशिक्षण, ब्लैक स्पॉट होंगे चिह्नित

बैठक के दौरान सड़क दुर्घटना में कमी लाने के लिए औरंगाबाद आईडीटीआर में चालकों को भारी वाहन चलाने के लिए प्रशिक्षण देने का निर्णय लिया गया। इसके साथ-साथ ब्लैक स्पॉट को चिन्हित करने का निर्देश अधिकारियों को दिया गया। वहीं प्रत्येक शनिवार को हेलमेट एवं सीट बेल्ट विशेष जांच अभियान चलाने का निर्णय लिया गया।

साथ ही बस पड़ाव के चालकों सहित सभी आमजनों के मध्य प्रचार-प्रसार एवं जागरूकता कार्यक्रम चलाने के संबंध में एक पखवाड़ा कैलेण्डर तैयार कर इसे अनुपालन करने का निर्देश दिया गया। इसके अतिरिक्त सड़क दुघर्टना में घायल पीड़ितों की मदद करने वाले गुड सेमेरिटन को चिन्हित कर पुरस्कृत करने, महाविद्यालयों में रोड सेफ्टी एम्बेसडर, एम्बुलेंस की उपलब्धता, थर्ड पार्टी इनश्योरेंस तथा सड़क दुर्घटना में मृत्यु एवं मुआवजा की स्थिति की समीक्षा की गई।

