स्वास्थ्य:डेंगू व मलेरिया से बचाव को हो रही फॉगिंग

औरंगाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • ठंडे के मौसम में शहर में मच्छरों का प्रकोप काफी बढ़ गया, सभी वार्डों में कराया जाएगा फाॅगिंग

ठंडे के मौसम में शहर में मच्छरों का प्रकोप काफी बढ़ गया है। जिससे लोगों में डेंगू व मलेरिया जैसी बीमारी हाेने का खतरा बना रहता है, लेकिन अब लोगों को डरने की जरूरत नहीं है। क्योंकि इससे बचाव के लिए नगर परिषद ने कवायद शुरू कर दी है। सभी वार्डों में फॉगिंग कराया जा रहा है। ताकि शहरवासियों को मच्छरों के साथ-साथ कीड़े-मकोड़े से निजात मिल सके।

वहीं लोग डेंगू व मलेरिया जैसे खतरनाक बीमारी से बच सके। शनिवार की शाम फॉगिंग मशीन से शहर के वार्ड 11 के योद्धा बिगहा, महाराणा प्रताप नगर, न्यू एरिया समेत अन्य मुहल्लों में फॉगिंग कराया गया। इन मुहल्लों के हर गलियों में फॉगिंग कराया गया।

मच्छरों का प्रकोप न बढ़े, इसलिए कचरों का किया जा रहा उठाव
नगर परिषद क्षेत्र के हर मुहल्लों से नियमित कचरा का उठाव किया जा रहा है। ताकि मच्छरों का प्रकोप न बढ़ सके। शहरवासी डेंगू व मलेरिया जैसी बीमारी से बच सके। इसके साथ-साथ मुहल्लों में डस्टबीन भी लगवाया गया है। कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी ने लोगों से अपील करते हुए कहा कि मुहल्लेवासी डस्टबीन में ही कचरा डाले। सड़क पर कचरा न फेंके। सड़क पर कचरा फेंकने से गंदगी फैल जाती है। जिससे मच्छरों का प्रकोप बढ़ जाता है।

वार्डों में कराया जाएगा फाॅगिंग, रूट चार्ट तय
मच्छरों से बचाव के लिए नगर परिषद क्षेत्र के सभी 33 वार्डों में फॉगिंग कराया जाना है। इसके लिए रूट चार्ट तय किया गया है। नगर परिषद के कर्मी सुबह-शाम विभिन्न वार्डों में फॉगिंग कर रहे हैं। ताकि जल्द से जल्द फॉगिंग का कार्य पूरा किया जा सके, लेकिन सभी वार्डों में फॉगिंग कार्य पूरा करने में महीनेभर से ज्यादा का समय लग सकता है।

नगर परिषद के पास दो बड़े फॉगिंग मशीन हैं। जिससे नपकर्मी फाॅगिंग का कार्य कर रहे हैं। नगर परिषद के कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी सुशील कुमार ने बताया कि नगरवासियों को मच्छरों से बचाव के लिए फॉगिंग कराया जा रहा है।

