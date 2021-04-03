पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दी जानकारी:ई-गोल्डन कार्ड के लिए 3 मार्च तक पखवारा

औरंगाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • आयुष्मान योजना के तहत सभी पंचायतों में 17 फरवरी से कैंप लगाकर कार्ड बनाने की है योजना

आयुषमान योजना से ई-गोल्डन कार्ड बनाने के लिए 17 फरवरी से 3 मार्च तक पखवारा चलाया जाएगा। इस संबंध में बिहार सरकार के मुख्य सचिव दीपक कुमार ने पत्र जारी करते हुए निर्देश दिए हैं। पखवारा के तहत सभी पंचायतों के आरटीपीएस पटल पर 15 दिनों तक ई-गोल्डन कार्ड बनाने का विशेष अभियान चलाया जाएगा। इसके अलावे विभिन्न गतिविधियों का भी आयोजन किया जाएगा।

सभी पंचायतों में कैंप भी लगाई जाएगी। जिला स्तर पर इस अभियान अनुश्रवण स्वयं डीएम करेंगे। वहीं इस कार्य में सिविल सर्जन व उनके अधिनस्थ स्वास्थ्य कर्मी सहयोग करेंगे। डीएम के द्वारा प्रत्येक दो या तीन प्रखंडों के लिए एक पर्यवेक्षीए पदाधिकारी प्रतिनियुक्त किया जाएगा।

प्रखंड स्तर पर इसका अनुश्रवण बीडीओ करेंगे। इसके अलावे पखवारा के सफल क्रियान्वयन को लेकर कर्मियों को प्रशिक्षित किया जाएगा। जिन पंचायतों में बायोमेट्रिक डिवाइस नहीं होंगे। वहां सीएस के स्तर से डिवाइस उपलब्ध कराए जाएंगे।
सफल बनाने के लिए बनेगा माइक्रोप्लान

पखवारा शुरू होने से पहले इसे सफल बनाने को लेकर माइक्रोप्लान बनाया जाएगा। डीएम की अध्यक्षता में बैठक आयोजन करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। निर्वाचन कार्य की तरह ही पंचायत इस कार्य में जीविका, आशा, एनएम के साथ-साथ एमओआईईसी और बीसीएम की भी सहायता ली जाएगी। शिविर के दौरान निर्गत ई-कार्ड का वितरण विशेष अभियान के 15वें दिन एक साथ आरटीपीएस पटल व पंचायत भवन पर संबंधित ग्राम पंचायत के प्रतिनिधियों, आषा व एनएम के सहयोग से किया जाएगा।

जनप्रतिनिधियों का भी लिया जाएगा इसमें सहयोग

इस अभियान के तहत जनप्रतिनिधियों का भी सहयोग लिया जाएगा। आयुषमान भारत प्रधानमंत्री जन आरोग्य योजना के संबंध में आम लाेगों को जानकारी देने के लिए प्रचार-प्रसार किया जाएगा। ग्राम पंचायतों में योजना के लाभ के लिए शिविर के आयोजन के साथ-साथ माइकिंग भी कराई जाएगी। आरटीपीएस काउंटर, ग्राम पंचायत व प्रखंड पर होडिंग व बैनर भी लगाया जाएगा।

मुख्य सचिव के द्वारा जारी पत्र में निर्देश दिया गया है कि इस अभियान में पंचायत स्तर पर प्रतिनियुक्त कार्यपालक सहायक की सेवा ली जाएगी। जिन पंचायतों में कार्यपालक सहायक उपलब्ध नहीं होंगे। वहां डीएम के द्वारा अन्य विभागो के कार्यपालक सहायकों की सेवा उपलब्ध कराई जाएगी।

