गड़बड़ी का निश्चय:योजनाओं का पैसा डकारने वाले चार मुखिया किए जाएंगे बर्खास्त

औरंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • नवीनगर के अंकोरहा व तोल पंचायत के मुखिया का बर्खास्त होना तय

सात निश्चय को गड़बड़ी का निश्चय बनाने वाले चार मुखिया बर्खास्त होंगे। वहीं 35 वार्ड सदस्य को एफआईआर से पहले शो-कॉज किया गया है। जवाब संतोषजनक नहीं रहा तो उनपर एफआईआर दर्ज की जाएगी। विभागीय सूत्रों की मानें तो एफआईआर दर्ज होना तय है। क्योंकि उनके खिलाफ विभाग के पास पर्याप्त साक्ष्य है। जवाब भी उनसे नहीं जुट सकता।

लिहाजा यह मात्र एक कोरम भर है। जिन चार मुखियों के बर्खास्तगी के लिए जिला प्रशासन पंचायती राज विभाग को पत्र भेज रहा है। उनमें नवीनगर के अंकोरहा और तोल पंचायत शामिल है। जबकि मदनपुर के एरकी कला और ओबरा के महुआंव पंचायत शामिल है। लगातार मुखिया व वार्ड सदस्यों में शिकंजा कसने से जिले में हड़कंप मचा हुआ है।
तीन मुखिया पहले ही हो चुके हैं बर्खास्त, तीन तकनीकी सहायक भी पदमुक्त: सात निश्चय में गड़बड़ी करने वाले तीन मुखिया को पहले ही पंचायती राज विभाग पटना ने बर्खास्त कर दिया है। यह बर्खास्तगी गोह के अमारी, देव के पवई और एरौरा पंचायत के मुखिया को की गई थी। इनपर सात निश्चय योजना के करोड़ों रुपए हेर-फेर करने का आरोप था। अभी फिर चार मुखिया जिनपर बर्खास्तगी की तलवार लटक रही है।

उनपर भी लाखों-करोड़ों रुपए योजनाओं का डकारने का आरोप है। जांच में गड़बड़ी की सारी बातें उजागर हुई है। इस मामले में ओबरा मुखिया रामश्रय शर्मा का कहना है कि एक साजिश के तहत उन्हें फंसाया जा रहा है। उन्होंने ऐसा कुछ भी नहीं किया। जैसा आरोप लगाया जा रहा है। कुछ ऐसा ही अन्य मुखिया का भी राय है, लेकिन आरोप जो हैं, वो इनपर गंभीर हैं।
इन 35 वार्ड सदस्याें पर दर्ज हो सकती है एफआईआर
नल-जल योजना में गड़बड़ी करने वाले 35 वार्ड सदस्यों को जिला प्रशासन ने एफआईआर से पहले स्पष्टीकरण थमाया है। जिन्हें शो-कॉज किया गया है। उनमें गोह प्रखंड के अमा री पंचायत के वार्ड 7, बनतारा के 7, हथियार के 9, फाग पंचायत के 10, ओबरा प्रखंड के डिहरा के 5, 7, 8, चंदा के 14, 13, 1, अमिलौना पंचायत के 5, बभनडीहा पंचायत के 8, 9, 11, बेल पंचायत के 9, भरूब पंचायत के 5, 4, 6, 8, 3, नवीनगर प्रखंड के बैरिया के 6, 2, बसडीहा के 6, 8, 4, 9, 12, 10, 14, सोरी के 11, 5, 4, सोनौरा के 3 वार्ड शामिल हैं। वहीं हसपुरा प्रखंड के अमझरशरीफ पंचायत के 7 शामिल है।
प्रभार नहीं देने पर पंचायत सचिव को किया गया निलंबित
आदेश के बाद भी पंचायत का प्रभार नहीं देने पर देव प्रखंड के पूर्व पंचायत सचिव रामजन्म राज को डीएम सौरभ जोरवाल ने निलंबित कर दिया है। वहीं देव बीडीओ को उक्त पंचायत सचिव पर प्रपत्र क गठित करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। देव प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी द्वारा पंचायत सचिव रामजन्म राज का स्थानांतरण रफीगंज प्रखंड में किया गया था।

वहीं प्रभार अपने प्रतिस्थानी को देने का निर्देश दिया गया था, लेकिन उक्त पंचायत सचिव द्वारा पंचायत का संपूर्ण प्रभार नहीं दिया गया। जिसके कारण पंचायत का कार्य प्रभावित हो रहा था। कई बार फोन कर व पत्र के माध्यम से भी सूचित किया गया, लेकिन लगातार आदेश का अवहेलना किया गया। लिहाजा लापरवाह व कर्तव्यहीन मानते हुए निलंबन की कार्रवाई डीएम द्वारा किया गया।
बोले डीएम- गड़बड़ी करने वाले एक-एक होंगे उजागर
डीएम सौरभ जाेरवाल ने बताया कि सीएम के ड्रीम प्रोजेक्ट सात निश्चय योजना में गड़बड़ी करने वाले एक-एक जनप्रतिनिधि, सरकारी कर्मी को पकड़ा जाएगा। जांच चल रही है। जैसे ही वो पकड़ में आएंगे, उनके खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई होगी।

