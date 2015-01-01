पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बदला मौशम:बारिश से बढ़ी ठंड, 4 डिग्री लुढ़का पारा, पूरे दिन छाया रहा कोहरा

औरंगाबाद3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घरों में दुबके रहे लोग, गुरुवार को भी बारिश के आसार

जिले में बुधवार को सुबह से ही आसमान में बादल छाया रहा और बाद में हुई बारिश से ठंड बढ़ गई है। बारिश ने ठंड में इजाफा कर दिया और लोगों को गर्म कपड़ों में लिपटने पर मजबूर कर दिया। साथ ही मध्यम गति से चल रही ठंडी हवाएं भी सर्दी का अहसास करा रही थी। बारिश व ठंडी हवाओं के कारण तापमान में भी काफी गिरावट दर्ज की गई।

दूसरी ओर बारिश से किसानों के चेहरे खिल गए हैं। बारिश से जहां गेहूं की फसल को फायदा होगा, वहीं सब्जी उत्पादक किसानों को भी इसका लाभ मिलेगा। आसपास के इलाकों में कुछ दिनों से लोग गुलाबी ठंड का आनंद ले रहे थे। लेकिन सोमवार से मौसम में बदलाव हुआ और लोगों को ठंड का एहसास हुआ।

बारिश के कारण तापमान में काफी गिरावट दर्ज की गई। तापमान लुढ़कने से लोग गर्म कपड़ों में लिपटे नजर आए। मौसम विशेषज्ञों की मानें तो इस बारिश के बाद अब ठंड में इजाफा होगा और इस बार इलाके में अच्छी सर्दी पड़ने की संभावना है। बुधवार को जिले का न्यूनतम तापमान करीब 10 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा।
तापमान में दो से चार डिग्री लुढ़का: बेमौसम बारिश के बाद से तापमान 2 से 4 डिग्री तक लुढ़क गया है। दूसरी ओर उत्तर भारत में हिमवर्षा के असर से चली रही उत्तर-पूर्वी हवाओं के कारण ठंड बढ़ गई है।मौसम वैज्ञानिक डॉ. अनूप कुमार चौबे ने बताया कि 18 व 19 दिसंबर को आसमान साफ रहेगा। वहीं 8 से 11 किलोमीटर के गति से पछुवा हवा चलने की संभावना है । जिससे ठंड में बढ़ोत्तरी होगी। दिन में कुहासा भी छाया रहेगा। मौसम को देखते हुए किसानों को सलाह दी जा रही है की धान की फसल की कटाई जल्दी से कर ले।

पहनावा व खानपान पर दें ध्यान
ठंड को देखते हुए वायरल फीवर कोल्ड डोरिया खांसी और सर्दी जुकाम जैसी बीमारी से सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। सुबह व रात में अपने पहनावे पर विशेष ध्यान देने की जरूरत है। बदलते मौसम में कोरोना का खतरा भी अधिक है। दोनों का लक्षण समान है। इन दिनों कोरोना के मरीज भी लगातार बढ़ रहे है। इसलिए सतर्क रहने की जरूरत है। वहीं बीमारी से बचना है तो ठंड से भी बचना होगा। घरो में अलाव की समुचित व्यवस्था रखें।
डीएम ने अलाव जलाने का दिया निर्देश
पारा लुढ़कने के बाद बढ़ी ठंड को देखते हुए डीएम सौरभ जोरवाल ने बुधवार को सभी बीडीओ व सीओ को अलाव जलाने का निर्देश अपने-अपने प्रखंडों में दिया है ताकि ठंड के कारण किसी भी व्यक्ति को परेशानी न हो। सभी चौक -चौराहों को चिन्हित करते हुए अलाव जलाने की व्यवस्था करने को कहा गया है। तो वहीं घरों में ठंड से बचने के लिए रूम हिटर का सहारा लिया गया। गांव में देशी हिटर के रूप में बोरसी जलाकर लोग ठंड से बचते दिखे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें