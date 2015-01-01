पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:महेश्वरम मंदिर के पास गैस कटर से एटीएम काट 21.81 लाख ले उड़े अपराधी

औरंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
बुधवार की आधी रात अपराधियों ने फिल्मी अंदाज में एक एटीएम काटकर 21.81 लाख रुपए उड़ा ले गए। अपराधियों ने सबसे पहले एटीएम के सीसीटीवी पर वॉयल जैसा एक स्प्रे छिड़क दिया। जिससे कैमरा धुंधला हो गया। फिर गैस कटर से एटीएम को काट दिया। इसके बाद उसमें रखे 21 लाख 81 हजार 500 रुपए निकालकर फरार हो गए।

घटना शहर के बाइपास ओवरब्रीज समीप महेश्वरम शिव मंदिर पास आईडीबीआई एटीएम की है। इस मामले में आईडीबीआई बैंक द्वारा नगर थाने में एक एफआईआर दर्ज करायी गई है। जिसके बाद पुलिस मामले की तहकीकात में जुट गई है। शहर में एटीएम काटकर इतनी बड़ी राशि लूटने की ये पहली घटना है। जिससे प्रशासनिक महकमो से लेकर बैंककर्मियों के होश उड़ गए हैं।

क्योंकि शहर के सुनसान इलाके में कई बैकों के एटीएम स्थापित हैं। जिनकी सुरक्षा भगवान भरोसे है। आईडीबीआई एटीएम के सीसीटीवी का विजुअल में कुछ नहीं है। क्योंकि उसपर स्प्रे छिड़कर धुंधला कर दिया गया था, लेकिन घटना के बाद पुलिस की तहकीकात में सीसीटीवी कुछ फुटेज से यह स्पष्ट हुआ है कि एटीएम के पास से रात एक बजे एक बोलेरो गुजरी है। जो संदिग्ध दिख रही है।

इस तरह की घटना जिले में पहली बार हुई है। इस घटना के पीछे एटीएम के देखभाल में जुटे लोगों की भूमिका भी संदिग्ध है। जिसपर पुलिस गंभीरता से तहकीकात कर रही है। ऐसी आशंका जतायी जा रही है कि एटीएम पेशेवर अपराधी काटे होंगे, लेकिन उसमें कोई स्थानीय अपराधी भी जरूर शामिल होगा। शक की सुई सब तरफ चल रही है। इस घटना का खुलासा तब हुआ जब एनसीआर कंपनी के कर्मचारी शेरा सिंह एटीएम पहुंचा।

