दुघर्टना:तेज रफ्तार हाईवा ने मां-बेटे को मारी टक्कर, मां की मौत, बेटा जख्मी, रेफर

औरंगाबाद सदर3 घंटे पहले
  • घटना मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के चतरा मोड़ समीप की, हालत गंभीर

सोमवार की शाम तेज रफ्तार हाईवा मां-बेटे को टक्कर मार दी। जिसके कारण मां की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। जबकि बेटा जख्मी हो गया। घटना मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के चतरा मोड़ समीप सड़क की है। मृतका 70 वर्षीय वृद्ध महिला दुलारी कुंवर रिसियप थाना क्षेत्र के बभंडीह गांव की रहने वाली थी। इस घटना में वृद्ध महिला का बेटा जगदीश डोम जख्मी हो गया। जिसका इलाज सदर अस्पताल में किया गया। घटना की सूचना पाकर पुलिस शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए औरंगाबाद सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया। जहां से पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया गया। घटना के बाद से परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। रिश्तेदार के घर से लौट रहे थे मां-बेटे, तभी हुअा हादसा: सूत्रों के अनुसार जगदीश डोम अपनी मां के साथ फेसर थाना क्षेत्र के इब्राहिमपुर गांव एक रिश्तेदार के यहां गया था। जहां से वापस अपनी घर लौट रहा था। दोनों मां-बेटे मुफस्सिल थाना क्षेत्र के चतरा मोड़ पर गाड़ी का इंतजार कर रहे थे। इसी दौरान एक तेज रफ्तार हाईवा दोनों मां-बेटे को टक्कर मार दी। इस घटना में महिला को गंभीर चोटें आई।

