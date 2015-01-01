पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:होटल की आड़ में शराब बेच रहा होटल संचालक धराया

औरंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर थाने की पुलिस ने लाइन होटल की आड़ में शराब बेच रहे होटल संचालक को रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़ा गया होटल संचालक लाल जी और कृष्णा चौधरी जसोईया मोड़ समीप एनएच दो पर महादेव लाइन होटल चलाता था। उसके होटल में छुपा कर रखी गई 15 बोतल देसी शराब भी पुलिस ने बरामद किया।

थानाध्यक्ष अंजनी कुमार ने बताया कि पुलिस को ऑनलाइन होटल में शराब बिक्री की सूचना मिली थी। इसके बाद से पुलिस उक्त लाइन होटल पर नजर रख रही थी। गुरुवार की शाम सटीक सूचना पर एसआई गौरी शंकर सिंह के नेतृत्व में उक्त लाइन होटल में छापेमारी की गई। इस दौरान सादे लिबास में एक जवान ग्राहक बनकर शराब खरीदने उक्त होटल में गया।

होटल संचालक ने अनजान देखकर पहले तो उसे साफ मना कर दिया। लेकिन जब सिपाही ने आरजू मिन्नत किया तो वह शराब देने को तैयार हो गया। पहले से मुस्तैद जवानों ने उसे धर दबोचा।इसके बाद बरामद शराब को जब्त करते हुए होटल संचालक को गिरफ्तार कर थाना लाया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें