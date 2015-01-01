पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

हादसे के बाद हंगामा:बालू घाट में ट्रक से गिरकर मजदूर की गई जान,मुआवजे की मांग को लेकर परिजनों ने किया प्रदर्शन

औरंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • घाट संचालक ने दिया तीन लाख रुपए मुआवजा

गुरुवार की देर रात ट्रक से गिरकर एक मजदूर की मौत हो गई। घटना बारूण थाना क्षेत्र के शेखपुरा बालू घाट की है। मृतक 35 वर्षीय रामसेवक चौधरी बारूण थाना क्षेत्र के शेखपुरा गांव का रहने वाला था। मृतक मजदूर बालू शेखपुरा बालू घाट से लोडिंग होने वाले ट्रकों के उपर चढ़कर बालू को बराबर करता था।

प्रतिदिन की तरह वह गुरूवार की रात भी ट्रक के उपर चढ़कर बालू बराबर कर रहा था। इसी दौरान वह अचानक उपर से गिर गया। जिसके कारण वह गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। घटना के बाद आसपास मौजूद लोगों ने आनन-फानन में उसे इलाज के लिए स्थानीय अस्पताल में ले गए, लेकिन गंभीर जख्मी होने के कारण उसकी इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। घटना के बाद से परिजनों का रो-रोकर बुरा हाल है। मजदूर की मौत की सूचना मिलते ही परिजन अस्पताल से शव को लेकर शेखपूरा बालू घाट पहुंचे। जहां शव को रखकर मुआवजा की मांग को लेकर प्रदर्शन किया।

घाट संचालकों से मुआवजा की मांग परिजन कर रहे थे। इधर इस घटना की सूचना पाते ही जाप नेता भोला यादव मौके पर पहुंचे। जहां परिजनों को शांत कराया और घाट संचालक को तीन लाख रुपए मुआवजा देने की बात कही। जिसके बाद घाट संचालकों ने तीन लाख रुपए मुआवजा परिजनों को दिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें