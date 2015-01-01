पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जागरूकता:बदलते मौसम में शिशुओं को निमोनिया का अधिक खतरा, मां शिशुओं का रखे ख्याल

औरंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • संक्रमण व सर्दी से बचाव के लिए है जरूरी पीसीवी टीका

सर्दी के मौसम में बच्चों में निमोनिया का अधिक ख़तरा रहता है। इस मौसम में बचाव पर ज्यादा ध्यान देने की जरूरत है। विश्व स्वास्थ्य संगठन के अनुसार बच्चों में होने वाली मौतों में निमोनिया एक प्रमुख कारण है। इससे बचाव के लिए नियमित टीकाकरण में पीसीवी टीके को शामिल किया है। यह टीका निमोनिया से बचाव में काफी असरदार है।

सिविल सर्जन डॉ. अकरम अली ने बताया कि बदलते मौसम में शिशुओं की बेहतर देखभाल जरूरी है। इस मौसम में शिशुओं में निमोनिया होने का खतरा अधिक हो जाता है। निमोनिया एक संक्रामक रोग है जो एक या दोनों फेफड़ों के वायु के थैलों को द्रव या मवाद से भरकर उसमें सूजन पैदा करता है।

इससे बलगम वाली खांसी, बुखार, ठंड लगना और सांस लेने में तकलीफ हो सकती है। निमोनिया साधारण से जानलेवा भी हो सकता है। इसलिए इस मौसम में शिशुओं को ठंड से बचाना चाहिए। इससे बचाव के लिए पीसीवी का टीका बच्चे को जरूर लगवाना चाहिए।

निमोनिया के लक्षण
बलगम वाली खांसी, कंपकपी वाला बुखार, सांस लेने में तकलीफ या तेजी से सांस चलना, सीने में दर्द या बेचैनी, भूख कम लगना ,खांसी में खून आना, कम रक्तचाप ,जी मचलना और उलटी आदि मुख्य लक्षण है।
65 वर्ष से अधिक उम्र के व्यक्तियों को खतरा
निमोनिया से शिशुओं, बच्चों एवं 65 वर्ष से ऊपर आयु वाले लोगों या कमजोर प्रतिरोधक प्रणाली वाले लोगों को अधिक ख़तरा होता है। यह एक संक्रामक रोग है जो छींकने या खांसने से फ़ैल सकता है। जिले में सर्दी के मौसम के शुरुआत से ही बच्चों में निमोनिया एवं ठंड से जुडी अन्य बीमारियों में बढ़ोतरी हुई है।

निमोनिया के प्रकार

  • बैक्टीरियल निमोनिया: यह विभिन्न प्रकार के बैक्टीरिया के कारण होता है। इससे कमजोर प्रतिरक्षण प्रणाली वाले लोगों, कुपोषित बच्चे तथा बीमार लोगों को अधिक ख़तरा होता है।
  • वायरल निमोनिया : इस प्रकार का निमोनिया फ्लू सहित विभिन्न वायरस के कारण होता है तथा इससे बैक्टीरियल निमोनिया होने की संभावनाएं भी बढ़ जाती हैं।
  • माइक्रोप्लाज्मा निमोनिया : इसके लक्षण अलग होते हैं और इसे एटीपीकल निमोनिया कहा जाता है। यह आम तौर पर हलके परन्तु बड़े पैमाने पर निमोनिया का कारण बनता है जो सभी आयु समूहों को प्रभावित करता है।
  • एसपीरेशन निमोनिया : यह किसी भोजन, तरल पदार्थ, गैस या धुल से होता है।
