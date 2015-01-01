पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

दर्दनाक:विक्षिप्त वृद्ध महिला ने खाया जहर, मौत

औरंगाबाद सदर9 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शुक्रवार को मानसिक रूप से विक्षिप्त एक वृद्ध महिला खा ली। जिसके कारण उसकी मौत हो गई। घटना रिसियप थाना क्षेत्र के पहरा गांव की है। मृतका 65 वर्षीय वृद्ध महिला मालती देवी उसी गांव की रहने वाली थी। सूत्रों के अनुसार उक्त महिला मानसिक रूप से बीमार चल रही थी। उसका इलाज भी कराया जा रहा था। उक्त महिला के परिजन शादी समारोह में दूसरे जगह गए हुए थे। इसी बीच अकेला पाकर उक्त महिला ने जहर खा ली। जब उसकी हालत बिगड़ने लगी तो गांव वालों ने इसकी सूचना उसके परिजनों को दिया। जिसके बाद उसके परिजन आनन-फानन में घर पहुंचे। जहां देखा कि उसके मुंह से झाग निकल रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने हरियाणा में टोल फ्री किए; दिल्ली-जयपुर और दिल्ली-आगरा हाईवे जाम करेंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें