दुर्घटना की आशंका:सड़काें पर गाड़ी खड़ी करने से सतबहिनी मंदिर के पास लग रहा जाम, प्रशासन मौन

अंबा11 घंटे पहले
  • एनएच 139 पर दोनों और वाहनों का जमावड़ा से दुर्घटना की आशंका

कुटुम्बा प्रखंड के अंबा स्थित प्रसिद्ध मां सतबहिनी मंदिर पर शादी विवाह संपन्न कराने वाले लोगों की भीड़ बेतहाशा बढ़ी है। शादी समारोह में शामिल होने आए लोग सड़क के दोनों ओर वाहनों को खड़ा कर रहे हैं। जिससे सड़क जाम हो जा रहा है। लिहाजा दुर्घटना की आशंका बनी रह रही है। वहीं स्थानीय नागरिकों को यहां से गुजरने में काफी मुश्किलों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। मंदिर के आसपास अनेकों विवाह मंडप बनाए गए हैं। जहां शादी में पहुंचे लोग रूकते हैं और अपनी गाड़ी सड़क पर खड़ा करते हैं। स्थानीय लोगों का कहना है कि एनएच 139 सड़क पर मां सतबहिनी मंदिर के नजदीक लगने वाले वाहनों का जमावड़ा को प्रशासकीय अधिकारी दूर करें। ताकि यहां कोई बड़ी दुर्घटना न घट सके। मां सतबहिनी मंदिर के नजदीक प्रतिदिन होने वाली दर्जनों शादियां से केवल वाहनों की भीड़ ही नहीं आसपास के खेत व स्थान गंदगी से पट जाता है। स्थानीय स्तर पर गंदगी से निपटने के लिए किसी प्रकार की व्यवस्था नहीं है। जिससे प्रदूषण बढ़ने का खतरा भी उत्पन्न हो गया है। मंदिर के आसपास किसी भी प्रकार की शौचालय की सुविधा विकसित नहीं की गई है। जिस कारण यहां खुले मैदान में लोग शौच करते हैं।

