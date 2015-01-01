पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन:रक्त से है जीवन, इसलिए बढ़-चढ़ कर करें रक्तदान

औरंगाबाद सदरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
रक्तदान करते नगर परिषद चेयरमैन व मौजूद रेडक्रॉस चेयरमैन
  • शिविर में 39 लोगों ने किया रक्तदान

रविवार को शहर के रेडक्रॉस सोसायटी में रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें 39 लोगों ने रक्तदान किया। वहीं दूसरे लोगों से भी रक्तदान करने की अपील की। उक्त रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन रेडक्रॉस चेयरमैन सतीश कुमार सिंह के जन्मदिन पर किया गया। चेयरमैन सतीश कुमार सिंह ने कहा कि भारतीय रेडक्रॉस सोसायटी अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर समाज के लिए काम करने वाला संस्था है। जरूरतमंदों को रक्त की कमी ना हो, कोई भी व्यक्ति रक्त के कारण ना मरे इसका ख्याल रेडक्रॉस सोसयटी रखता है। लिहाजा जन्मदिन पर रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें नगर परिषद अध्यक्ष उदय गुप्ता, रेडक्रॉस सचिव दीपक कुमार, पत्रकार सुजीत कुमार सिंह, रजनीश कुमार सिंह, धीरज अजनबी, प्रबंध समिति सदस्य पिंटू गुप्ता, राहुल कुमार, पवन कुमार, सौरभ सिन्हा, कुंदन कुमार, रोहित सिंह, सद्दाम, मो. फैशल, सुदर्शन कुमार, अजय कुमार, शैलेश कुमार सिंह, सूरज कुमार, aरवि कुमार, प्रकाश कुमार, पवन कुमार, गौतम कुमार व मनोज कुमार समेत 39 लोगों ने रक्तदान किया। रक्तदान करने वाले लोगों ने कहा कि ये एक महादान है। सभी लोगों को करना चाहिए। रक्तदान करने से स्वास्थ्य भी अच्छा रहता है। बीमार कम पड़ते हैं। इस मौके पर रेडक्रॉस के उपाध्यक्ष मगबुब आलम, शिव कुमार गुप्ता, राहुल राज, अजीत चंद्रा, सौरभ कुमार, शैलेश कुमार, अभिषेक सिंह वासु, रेडक्रॉस के बड़ा बाबू सुरेश कुमार सिंह, आकाश कुमार, विकास कुमार, सुरेंद्र प्रसाद सिंह, मुजम्मिल कौसर, कृष्णा सिंह सहित अन्य मौजूद रहे।

