जागरुकता:स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को दी गई यौन हिंसा से पीड़ित मरीजों के उपचार व कानूनी प्रक्रिया से संबंधित कई जानकारी

औरंगाबाद शहर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सदर अस्पताल में आयोजित प्रशिक्षण शिविर में उपस्थित स्वास्थ्यकर्मी।
  • प्रशिक्षण शिविर में कहा- यौन हिंसा पीड़ितों के साथ अच्छा व्यवहार करें चिकित्सक व स्वास्थकर्मी

मंगलवार को औरंगाबाद सदर अस्पताल स्थित सभाकक्ष में मेडिको लीगल केयर फॉर सर्वाइवर विक्टिम आफ सेक्सुअल वायलेंस विषय पर प्रशिक्षण शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों व चिकित्सकों को यौन हिंसा से पीड़ित मरीजों के उपचार व कानूनी प्रक्रिया से संबंधित जानकारियां दी गई। प्रशिक्षण शिविर का उद्घाटन सिविल सर्जन औरंगाबाद डॉ. अकरम अली, अपर मुख्य चिकित्सा पदाधिकारी डॉ. निर्मला एवं डीपीएम डॉ कुमार मनोज ने संयुक्त रूप से किया। सिविल सर्जन ने बताया कि सेक्सुअल वायलेंस के पीड़ितों को उपचार एवं सलाह देने के उद्देश्य से यह प्रशिक्षण जिले के नामित चिकित्सकों को दिया जा रहा है। उन्होंने सभी प्रखंड चिकित्सा पदाधिकारियों को प्रखंड स्तर पर आयोजित होने वाली एएनएम एवं आशा की बैठक में इस विषय से संबंधित चर्चा करने का निर्देश दिया। वहीं एएनएम व आशा कार्यकर्ताओं समुदाय स्तर पर होने वाली गतिविधियों के माध्यम से लोगों को जागरूक करने के लिए प्रेरित करने का निर्देश प्रखंड चिकित्सा पदाधिकारियों को दिया गया है। शिविर में प्रशिक्षक के रूप मे डॉ विनय कुमार व डॉ. कुमार महेंद्र प्रताप भाग लिया। इस मौके पर डॉ. विकास कुमार, लालसा सिन्हा, डीपीसी नागेंद्र कुमार केसरी एवं अन्य चिकित्सक व कर्मी उपस्थित रहे। प्रशिक्षक डॉ महेंद्र प्रताप ने बताया कि अस्पताल आने वाले यौन हिंसा पीड़ितों के साथ स्वास्थ्य कर्मी व चिकित्सकों को विनम्र व्यवहार करना चाहिए।

बच्चों को भी करें जागरूक
शिक्षकों ने स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को बताया कि जागरुकता अभियान चलाकर अस्पताल आने वाली महिलाओं को जागरूक करें ताकि वे किसी के बहकावे में न आएं। वहीं घर पर बच्चों को भी गुड टच बैड टच की जानकारी दें। विशेषकर स्कूल में व बस में भी इसका विशेष ध्यान रखें। अगर बच्चे कहीं जाने से मना कर रहे हो उनकी भावनाओं को समझें। यह कोई जरूरी नहीं है कि कोई बाहरी या अनजान व्यक्ति की बच्चों के साथ दुर्व्यवहार करता है।

