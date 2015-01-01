पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सामाजिक एकता:अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय के लोगों ने व्रतियों के बीच फल का किया वितरण

औरंगाबादएक घंटा पहले
अल्पसंख्यक समुदाय के लोगों ने शहर के नावाडीह मोड़ तथा जामा मस्जिद समीप स्टाल लगाकर व्रतियों के बीच फल का वितरण किया। इसके अलावा मुस्लिम वर्ग के युवाओं ने अन्य घाटों पर घूम घूम कर भी व्रतियों के बीच फल और पूजा सामग्री का वितरण किया। समिति द्वारा सभी व्रतियों के बीच नारियल,केला, सेव, अमरूद आदि का शाहनवाज खान उर्फ सल्लू ने बताया कि सैकड़ों व्रतियों के बीच फल व पूजा सामग्रियों का वितरण किया गया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि भगवान सूर्य ऐसे देवता है जिनकी कृपा सभी लोगों पर बराबर बरसती है। इसलिए सभी धर्म को मानने वाले लोगों को भगवान सूर्य के प्रति आस्था रखनी चाहिए। अन्य लोगों ने कहा कि ईश्वर कहें या खुदा दोनों एक ही हैं। मनुष्य को सभी धर्मों के प्रति आस्था रखने चाहिए। छठ लोक आस्था से जुड़ा हुआ पर्व है तथा इस पर्व में शुद्धता का विशेष महत्व है। इसे ध्यान में रखते हुए पूरी शुद्धता के साथ फल व पूजा सामग्रियों का वितरण उनके द्वारा किया गया है।

सल्लू ने कहा कि कुछ असामाजिक तत्वों के लोगों द्वारा शहर की एकता व अखंडता को भंग करने की नाकाम कोशिश किया जाता है।लेकिन युवा वर्ग जागृत हो चुका है और दोनों समुदाय के लोग कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर आपसी एकता का मिसाल पेश कर रहे हैं। ईद के दौरान कई हिंदू समाजसेवियों ने इफ्तार पार्टी का आयोजन कर मिसाल पेश किया है। फल वितरण के मौके पर मो जुल्फेकार,मो सलाहुद्दीन,मो हाफिज नईम, टिक्का खान समेत अन्य लोग उपस्थित रहे।

