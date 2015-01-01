पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अंबा:विधायक ने छठ घाट का किया उद्घाटन, कहा- सभी जीवों पर होती है भगवान सूर्य की कृपा

अंबाएक घंटा पहले
कुटुंबा के नवनिर्वाचित विधायक राजेश कुमार ने रिसियप स्थित बुमरु छठ घाट का उद्घाटन किया। उन्होंने समिति के कार्यों की सराहना करते हुए कहा कि छठ लोक आस्था का महापर्व है। इस पर्व के दौरान सभी लोग एक दूसरे की सेवा की भावना रखते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि भगवान सूर्य बिना किसी भेदभाव के धरती पर रहने वाले सभी जीवों को रोशनी देते हैं।

उन्होंने कहा कि छठ पर्व के दौरान व्रती भगवान सूर्य से अपने परिवार व संतान के साथ साथ समाज के समृद्धि के लिए सूर्य देव की आराधना करते हैं। उन्होंने लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि लोगों की सेवा के लिए वे हमेशा तत्पर हैं। उनके विकास कार्यों पर भरोसा जताकर ही जनता ने उन्हें दोबारा चुनकर विधानसभा भेजा है।

विधायक ने कहा कि छठ पूजा की महत्ता को देखते हुए उनके द्वारा कई छठ घाटों का निर्माण कराया गया है।वे आगे भी निरंतर विकास कार्यों को गति देंगे। अपने संबोधन के दौरान उन्होंने अतिरिक्त प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र से बटाने नदी छठ घाट तक पीसीसी पथ बनाए जाने की की घोषणा किया।

इस मौके पर पूर्व मुखिया दिलीप कुमार सिंह, अशोक कुशवाहा, विजय मेहता, समिति के अध्यक्ष नागेंद्र मेहता, शंकर मेहता, पप्पू मेहता, शमशाद, सरोज यादव आदि उपस्थित रहे।

