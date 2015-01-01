पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

विधायको को जानें:विधायक बोले-हर नागरिक का है हम पर समान हक, हर घर तक पहुंचाऊंगा विकास

औरंगाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • जनता ने भरोसा किया है, उसपर खरा उतरूंगा, सत्ता में नहीं हूं तो क्या हुआ, सदन में आवाज बनूंगा

जिले के नव निर्वाचित सभी छह विधायकों ने कहा कि जनता के इस जनमत के लिए नमन। यह हमारी जीत नहीं है। जनता की जीत है। हम जनता के नेता हैं। जो हमें मतदान किए हम उनके भी विधायक, जो हमें वोट नहीं किए हम उनके भी विधायक। सत्ता में होते तो औरंगाबाद में विकास की लंबी लकीर खींचते, लेकिन अभी भी हम अपनी क्षमता से ज्यादा विकास करेंगे।

सभी विधायकों ने कुछ ऐसा ही दैनिक भास्कर से बातचीत में बताया। नवीनगर विधायक डब्लू सिंह चुनाव जीतने के बाद जनता के बीच आशीर्वाद लेने चले गए। सदर विधायक आनंद शंकर भी बड़ों से आशीर्वाद लिया और सभी वोटरों के जनसमर्थन के लिए नमन किया। वहीं कुटुम्बा विधायक राजेश कुमार का दिनचर्या भी कुछ ऐसा ही रहा।

रफीगंज विधायक नेहालुउद्दीन सर्टिफिकेट लेने के बाद थोड़ी देर के लिए रफीगंज गए और फिर पटना के लिए रवाना हो गए। वहीं गोह विधायक भीम सिंह जिले के सबसे बड़ी जीत हासिल करने के बाद समस्त जनता को नमन किया। क्षेत्र के लोगों से मिलकर उनको अभार जताया। ओबरा विधायक ऋषि कुमार जीते खास लोगों से मिले और पटना के लिए कूच कर गए।

नौजवानों को दिलाउंगा रोजगार, हर क्षेत्र में करूंगा विकास : डब्लू
नवीनगर राजद विधायक विजय कुमार सिंह उर्फ डब्लू ने बताया कि नवीनगर की जनता के साथ अब नाइंसाफी नहीं होगा। इसके लिए मुझे जितना संघर्ष करना पड़े, मैं करूंगा। चाहे मुझे मुकदमा झेलना पड़े या मुझे सड़कों पर चलना पड़े। मैंने चुनाव में वादा किया है। नवीनगर में स्थापित दोनों बिजली कंपनियों में स्थानीय युवाओं को रोजगार दिलाउंगा। सीएसआर के पैसों से विकास कराउंगा। जब नवीनगर की जनता धूल फांकेगी तो विकास दूसरे जिलों में नहीं होगा। इसके साथ-साथ सड़क, बिजली, स्वास्थ्य और अन्य सभी क्षेत्रों में विकास करूंगा। जनता के लिए दिन-रात काम करूंगा। मैं सिर्फ नवीनगर के लिए नहीं, बल्कि मैं समस्त औरंगाबाद जिले का नेता हूं।

सत्ता में नहीं हूं तो क्या हुआ, गोह की जनता का आवाज हूं : भीम
गोह विधायक भीम सिंह यादव ने बताया कि सत्ता में नहीं हैं तो क्या हुआ? गोह की जनता का आवाज हूं। गोह की विकास के लिए सदन में आवाज उठाउंगा। विकास को खींचकर लाउंगा। गोह विधानसभा क्षेत्र में जो सत्ता में रहते निवर्तमान माननीय विधायक ने जो विकास नहीं किया। उससे ज्यादा विकास विपक्ष में रहकर करके दिखाउंगा।

अधूरे कामों को पूरा करूंगा, जो वादा किया है उसे निभाऊंगा : राजेश
कुटुम्बा विधायक राजेश कुमार ने कहा कि बीते पांच सालों में पुल-पुलिया, डैम, सड़क, स्वास्थ्य, बिजली हर क्षेत्र में काम किया था। तेजी से विकास किया था। फिर भी कुछ काम अधूरे बचे थे। जनता के बीच चुनाव में जाने पर कुछ और उनकी समस्याएं नजदिक से समझा हूं। सबको पूरा करूंगा और जो हमने चुनाव में वादे किए हैं। उसे निभाउंगा।

हर किसी का विधायक हूं, यह साबित करूंगा : आनंद
औरंगाबाद सदर कांग्रेस विधायक आनंद शंकर ने जिले की सबसे छोटी जीत हासिल की है, लेकिन वह इसे अपनी बड़ी जीत मानते हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि जनता ने उनपर दुबारा अटूट भरोसा जताया है। चाहे मुझे वोट किए या किसी अन्य दूसरे प्रत्याशियों को जनता ने वोट किया। मैं वोटों के आधार पर जनता में कभी भेद नहीं करूंगा। मैं हर किसी का विधायक हूं।

मैंने सीखा है गरीबों का विकास करना : ऋषि
ओबरा विधायक ऋषि कुमार ने बताया कि मां कांति देवी जी से गरीबों की सेवा करना और विकास करना सीखा हूं। मेरे रग-रग में सेवा भावना है। जनता को सेवा करके दिखाउंगा। ओबरा में रहूं न रहूं, लेकिन जनता की हर दर्द को समझूंगा और उनकी समस्याओं को दूर करूंगा।
रफीगंज विस क्षेत्र का होगा चौतरफा विकास : नेहालुउद्दीन
रफीगंज के राजद विधायक मो. नेहालुउद्दीन ने कहा कि रफीगंज विधानसभा का चौतरफा विकास होगा। जनता ने जो विश्वास जताया है। उसपर मैं खरा उतरूंगा। जनता की हर समस्या को दूर किया जाएगा। हर क्षेत्र में विकास होगा। चाहे वह बिजली, सड़क या फिर कोई अन्य क्षेत्र हो।

