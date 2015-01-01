पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

छठ:लोगों को घर पर ही छठ करने के लिए करें प्रेरित

औरंगाबाद सदर5 घंटे पहले
वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए निर्देश देते डीएम व मौजूद अन्य अधिकारी।

छठ में कोविड-19 के नियमों का पूरी तरीके से पालन हो इसके लिए जिला प्रशासन तत्पर दिख रहा है। लगातार बैठकों का दौर चल रहा है। मंगलवार को डीएम सौरभ जोरवाल ने वीडियाे कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से शाम चार बजे अधिकारियों के साथ समीक्षा की।

जिसमें सभी बीडीओ, सीओ व थानाध्यक्ष मौजूद रहे। डीएम ने सभी पदाधिकारियों को बताया कि इस वर्ष आम जनता को अपने घर पर ही छठ पूजा करने के लिए प्रेरित किया जाना है। उन्होंने सभी प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी, सीओ एवं थानाध्यक्ष को निर्देश दिया।

माइकिंग के माध्यम से प्रचार-प्रसार करने का दिया गया निर्देश

वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के दौरान सभी प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारियों को निर्देश दिया गया कि माइकिंग के माध्यम के प्रचार प्रसार करें। लोगों को बताएं कि इस वर्ष जिले में छठ अवसर पर मेला, जागरण अथवा किसी भी प्रकार के सांस्कृतिक कार्यक्रम का आयोजन नहीं किया जाएगा।

सदर एसडीएम ने बताया कि छठ पर्व पर न्यास समिति सूर्य कुंड तालाब परिसर की साफ़ सफाई करवाएगी, लेकिन यात्रियो श्रद्धालुओं के लिए सूर्य कुंड तालाब परिसर पूरी तरह बंद रहेगा। वहीं देव स्थित प्राचीन सूर्य मंदिर में मुख्य पुजारी प्रतिदिन की तरह पूजा पाठ करेंगे। जबकि आम श्रद्धालुओं के लिए मंदिर परिसर में प्रवेश पूरी तरह वर्जित रहेगा।

स्थानीय लोग मुख्य सड़क से ही भगवान का दर्शन कर सकेंगे। इस बैठक में एसपी सुधीर कुमार पोरिका, एसडीएम सदर डॉ. प्रदीप कुमार, डीटीओ अनिल कुमार सिन्हा, भूमि सुधार उप समाहर्ता अविनाश कुमार सिंह, आेएसडी शैलेन्द्र कुमार व गोपनीय प्रभारी अमित कुमार सिंह मौजूद रहे।

