अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान:रमेश चौक से जामा मस्जिद तक नप ने चलाया अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान

औरंगाबाद नगर3 घंटे पहले
शहर में अतिक्रमण हटाओं अभियान चलाते नप अधिकारी।

शहर के रमेश चौक से लेकर जामा मस्जिद तक मंगलवार को नगर परिषद के द्वारा अतिक्रमण हटाओ अभियान चलाया गया। अतिक्रमण हटओ अभियान का नेतृत्व नगर कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी सुशील कुमार किया। बताया कि यह अभियान अब नियमित तौर पर ज़ारी रहेगा। साथ ही इसका अनुपालन नहीं करने वालों पर 200 से 500 रुपए तक का अर्थ दंड वसूल किया जाएगा। शहर में जाम की समस्या ना हो। इसको लेकर अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। रमेश चौक से अभियान की शुरूआत होते ही सड़क किनारे ठेला व खोमचा लगाने वाले दुकानदार अपना दुकान समेटने लगे। पुलिस जवान भी फुटपाथी दुकानदारों को हटाते दिखे। घंटों यह अभियान चलाया गया। इस मौके पर सिटी मैनेजर विनय कुमार, कनीय अभियंता लव कुश सिंह, सफाई एजेंसी के सुपरवाइजर, सफाई निरीक्षक बलराम सिंह आिद थे।

