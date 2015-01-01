पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ऑनलाइन निपटरा:सिविल कोर्ट में आज लगेगी राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत

औरंगाबाद सदर11 घंटे पहले
  • जिला जज शिव गोपाल मिश्रा ने लिया तैयारियों का जायजा, चार बेंच का किया गया है गठन

औरंगाबाद सिविल कोर्ट में आज यानी शनिवार को राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत लगेगा। जिसमें ऑनलाइन वादों का निपटारा किया जाएगा। यह राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत कोरोना के बाद पहली और इस वर्ष का आखिरी लोक अदालत है। शुक्रवार को राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत की तैयारियों का जायजा जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश सह जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार के अध्यक्ष शिव गोपाल मिश्रा ने ली। वहीं उन्होंने कई आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए। जिला जज द्वारा मोटर दुर्घटना वाद में प्री-काॅन्सेलिंग भी की गई। जिसमें प्रार्थी की ओर से अधिवक्ता अरूण कुमार तिवारी व बीमा कंपनी की ओर से अधिवक्ता रजनी वल्लभ प्रसाद सिन्हा आॅनलाईन समझौते की कार्रवाई की। निरीक्षण के दौरान जिला जज के साथ अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश नवम संजय कुमार झा, अपर मुख्य न्यायिक दण्डाधिकारी स्वर्ण प्रभात व जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार के सचिव सिद्धार्थ पांडेय मौजूद रहे।

मामलों के लिए चार बेंच का किया गया है गठन
आॅनलाईन राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत के लिए औरंगाबाद व्यवहार न्यायालय में चार बेंच का गठन किया गया है। जिसमें बेंच संख्या एक पर मोटर दुर्घटना वाद व पारिवारिक वाद के निपटारा के लिए न्यायिक सदस्य के रूप में जिला जज शिव गोपाल मिश्रा व अधिवक्ता सदस्य के रूप में राघवेन्द्र तिवारी मौजूद रहेंगे। बेंच संख्या दो पर जिले के सभी न्यायालय के आपराधिक वादों के निस्तारण के लिए न्यायिक सदस्य के रूप में अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश अमित कुमार व अधिवक्ता सदस्य के रूप में प्रदुम्न कुमार सिन्हा रहेंगे।

दाउदनगर न्यायालय में एक बेंच का गठन
दाउदनगर अनुमंडलीय न्यायालय में भी राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत का आयोजन किया गया है। अनुमंडल न्यायालय में वादों के निपटारा के लिए एक बेंच का गठन किया गया है। जिसमें अपर मुख्य न्यायिक दण्डाधिकारी स्वर्ण प्रभात न्यायिक सदस्य के रूप में तो अधिवक्ता सदस्य के रूप में धर्मवीर सिंह मौजूद रहेंगे। जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार के प्रबन्ध कार्यालय में बनाए गए हेल्प डेस्क पर जाकर या फिर जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकार के रिटेनर अधिवक्ता अभिनंदन कुमार से मोबाइल नंबर 8579011745 पर संपर्क कर सकते हैं।

