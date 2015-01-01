पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव परिणाम:एनडीए साफ, महागठबंधन को 6 सीट

औरंगाबाद4 घंटे पहले
सदर विधायक आनंद शंकर को प्रमाण पत्र देते रिटर्निंग ऑफिसर सह सदर एसडीएम डॉ. प्रदीप कुमार ।
  • जिले में महागठबंधन के वोट बैंक में सेंध नहीं लगा पाया एनडीए, छह सीटों में एक भी सीट जीत नहीं पाया
  • कांग्रेस विधायक आनंद शंकर को 70018, जबकि भाजपा के पूर्व मंत्री रामाधार सिंह को 67775 वोट मिले
  • औरंगाबाद सदर विधानसभा सीट छोड़कर अन्य सभी पांच विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में एनडीए की करारी हार हुई

इलेक्शन लीग का फाइनल रिजल्ट आ चुका है। जिसमें महागठबंधन का छक्का लगा मैच को अपने नाम कर लिया। वहीं एनडीए सभी छह सीटाें पर ऑल आउट हुई। औरंगाबाद सदर विधानसभा सीट छोड़कर अन्य सभी पांच विधानसभा क्षेत्रों में एनडीए की करारी हार हुई। ओबरा और रफीगंज में एनडीए लड़ाई से बाहर तीसरे स्थान पर रही। वहीं अन्य दलों का खाता भी नहीं खुला। औरंगाबाद सदर विधानसभा सीट पर लड़ाई रोचक रहा। कांग्रेस विधायक आनंद शंकर को कुल 70018 मत मिला। जबकि भाजपा प्रत्याशी पूर्व मंत्री रामाधार सिंह को 67775 वोट मिला। इस तरह आनंद शंकर ने 2243 वोटों से दुबारा जीत दर्ज की। यहां तीसरे स्थान पर बीएसपी के अनिल कुमार रहे। रफीगंज विधानसभा क्षेत्र में राजद के प्रत्याशी मो. नेहालुउद्दीन को 62620 मत आया। वहीं निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी प्रमोद सिंह ने खूब जोर लगाया। 53568 मत लाए। 9052 वोट से राजद प्रत्याशी ने इन्हें पराजित किया। जबकि रफीगंज विधायक तीसरे स्थान पर चले गए। अशोक सिंह को 26595 मत आया। यह जिले में किसी विधायक की सबसे बूरी हार है। क्योंकि विधायक लड़ाई से बाहर रहे। जिले का असली चितौड़गढ़ नवीनगर में राजद के डब्लू सिंह लालटेन जलाकर जोरदार रोशन किया। डब्लू सिंह को 64586 मत मिले हैं। जबकि जदयू प्रत्याशी विधायक वीरेन्द्र सिंह को 44660 मत मिला। यहां राजद ने 19926 मत के बड़े अंतर से जीत दर्ज की। वहीं रालोसपा के धर्मेन्द्र कुमार ने खूब वोट काटा। 23466 मत लाकर तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। गोह में राजद के भीम कुमार सिंह को 70610 मत मिला है। जबकि गोह विधायक भाजपा प्रत्याशी शर्मा को 40988 वोट आया। 29682 वोट के बड़े अंतर से भीम ने मनोज को मात दिया। वहीं रालोसपा के टिकट पर खड़े हुए एनडीए के बागी पूर्व विधायक डॉ. रणविजय कुमार ने 38482 वोट हासिल किया। वहीं कुटुम्बा विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कांग्रेस विधायक राजेश कुमार को 50822 मत प्राप्त हुआ है। वहीं एनडीए समर्थित हम प्रत्याशी श्रवण भुईयां को 34169 वोट आया। 16653 मतों से राजेश कुमार ने जीत दर्ज की। यहां से तीसरे स्थान पर रहे पूर्व विधायक निर्दलीय से प्रत्याशी ललन भुईयां ने 20433 मत प्राप्त किए। वहीं ओबरा विधानसभा सीट पर राजद के ऋषि कुमार ने 22628 मतों से लोजपा के डॉ. प्रकाश चंद्रा को हराया। ऋषि को 63662 मत आया तो प्रकाश चंद्रा को 40994। वहीं जदयू के सुनील कुमार तीसरे स्थान पर रहे। इन्हें 25234 मत आया। ये यादव वोटों में सेंधमारी और एनडीए के वोटों को बिखरने से रोक नहीं पाए।

जीत के बाद विक्ट्री चिह्न दिखाते गोह के राजद विधायक भीम कुमार सिंह व समर्थक।
46 प्रत्याशियों से मजबूत रहा 6 विधानसभा में नोटा वोट
छह विधानसभा सीटाें में नोटा ने 46 प्रत्याशियों को हरा दिया। 46 ऐसे प्रत्याशी हैं। जो नोटा से भी कम वोट प्राप्त किए। ओबरा में नोटा को सबसे ज्यादा 3793 मत मिला है। यहां तीन प्रत्याशी नोटा से कमजोर हैं। कुटुम्बा विधानसभा में 2586 मत नोटा को आया है। यहां आठ प्रत्याशियों को नोटा से कम मत आया है। गोह में नोटा को 2486 मत आया है। यहां 13 प्रत्याशी नोटा से कमजोर पाए गए। रफीगंज विधानसभा में 3189 वोट नोटा को मिला है। नौ प्रत्याशियों से मजबूत यहां नोटा रहा। औरंगाबाद में 2243 मत से हार-जीत हुई है। जबकि नोटा को यहां 2484 मत आया है। यहां नोटा से पांच उम्मीदवारों को कम वोट आया है। नवीनगर में नोटा को 3364 मत आया है। नवीनगर में नोटा से आठ प्रत्याशी कमजोर हैं।

नवीनगर सीट पर राजद से जीतने वाले विजय सिंह उर्फ डब्लू ने गाड़ी पर चढ़ लोगों को किया प्रणाम ।
पल-पल बदलते रुझान ने सबको अपनी तरफ खींचा
बिहार विधानसभा के बदलते चुनावी रूझान ने अपनी तरफ सबको खींचा। शुरूआती रूझान में महागठबंधन ने बढ़त बनाया तो घंटेभर बाद में एनडीए ने बढ़त बना लिया। इससे महागठबंधन कार्यकर्ता और समर्थक मायूस होने लगे, लेकिन संयम नहीं खोया। शुरूआती राउंड से ही औरंगाबाद के सभी छह विधानसभा सीटों पर एनडीए चुनाव हारती नजर आ रही थी, लेकिन प्रत्याशियों को छोड़कर किसी भी समर्थक में उसका दर्द नहीं था। इधर महागठबंधन के समर्थकों का भी हाल वैसा ही था।

