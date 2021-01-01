पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अस्पताल में गड़बड़ी:नवजात के पिता का आरोप- सदर अस्पताल में मेरा बच्चा बदल दिया

औरंगाबाद39 मिनट पहले
सिमरा थाना के बोधी बिगहा गांव निवासी शैलेश कुमार ने नगर थाने में आवेदन देकर बच्चा वापस करने का गुहार लगाया है। आवेदन में कहा है कि उसकी पत्नी विमला को सदर अस्पताल में प्रसव के लिए भर्ती कराया गया। 28 जनवरी की सुबह 6 बजे वह एक नवजात शिशु को जन्म दिया। जो लड़का था। उसका नाम मयंक भारती रखा गया। कागजात में भी इंट्री लड़का का है।

बच्चा एक नर्स के देखरेख में था। जो बिल्कुल ठीक और स्वस्थ्य था, लेकिन ठंड का बहाना बनाकर हीटिंग देने और टीका लगाने की बात कहकर बच्चे को ले लिया गया। फिर बच्चे को कुछ देर बाद कपड़े में लपेटकर दिया गया। कहा गया बच्चा को खोलिएगा मत बहुत ठंड है। जो इसे प्रभावित कर सकता है।

लिहाजा परिजन नवजात को लेकर घर चले आए। जब घर में नवजात को देखे तो उनका होश उड़ गया। बच्चा बदला हुआ था। लड़का के बजाय लड़की थी। इसके बाद जब नवजात को लेकर सदर अस्पताल शिकायत करने पहुंचे तो गाली-ग्लौज देकर भगा दिया गया।

