पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

तैयारी:22 पैक्सों में चुनाव के लिए आज से नामांकन शुरू

औरंगाबाद39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 30 जनवरी से 2 फरवरी तक चलेगी नामांकन प्रक्रिया, 15 फरवरी को डाले जाएंगे वोट, उसी दिन आएगा रिजल्ट

जिले के 22 पैक्साें में चुनाव होना है। जिसके लिए आज से नामांकन की प्रक्रिया शुरू की जाएगी। जो 2 फरवरी तक चलेगा। नामांकन प्रक्रिया को लेकर विभागीय तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। नामांकन सुबह 11 बजे से दोपहर 3 बजे तक दाखिल किया जाएगा। इसके लिए कई निर्देश संबंधित अधिकारियों व जनप्रतिनिधियों काे दिया गया है। नियम का उल्लंघन करने वालों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की भी बात कही गई है।

वहीं नामांकन केन्द्रों पर सुरक्षाबल की भी तैनाती की गई है। ताकि किसी तरह गइ कोई परेशानी न हो सके। जिला उप निर्वाचन पदाधिकारी जावेद इकबाल ने बताया कि नामांकन प्रक्रिया को लेकर प्रशासनिक तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। सभी प्रखंड निर्वाची पदाधिकारियों को शांतिपूर्ण माहौल में नामांकन कार्य पूर्ण कराने का निर्देश दिया गया है।
चुनाव में कब क्या

  • नामांकन दाखिल करने की तिथि-30 जनवरी से 2 फरवरी
  • नामाकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा-3 से 4 फरवरी तक
  • नाम वापसी एवं चुनाव चिह्न आवंटित करने की तिथि-6 फरवरी
  • मतदान की तिथि-15 फरवरी
  • मतगणना की तिथि-15 फरवरी को मतदान समाप्ति के बाद
  • निर्वाचन प्रक्रिया की समाप्ति -17 फरवरी

450 मतदाताओं पर बनाया जाएगा केंद्र

पैक्स चुनाव में कोविड-19 के नियमों का पूरा पालन किया जाएगा। ताकि कोरोना संक्रमण का खतरा न हो। लिहाजा 700 मतदाताओं की बजाए 450 मतदाता पर ही एक मतदान केंद्र बनाया जाएगा। मतदाताओं को मतदान केंद्रों पर शारीरिक दूरी पर रखा जाएगा। वहीं मास्क पहनकर ही उन्हें मतदान केंद्रों पर पहुंचना होगा। मतदान केंद्र पर मतदाताओं को हाथ सेनेटाइज कराया जाएगा। मतदान सुबह 7:00 बजे से अपराहन 2:00 बजे तक ही कराया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser