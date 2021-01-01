पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बढ़ी चुनावी सरगर्मी:पैक्स चुनाव में नामांकन के लिए अंतिम दिन अध्यक्ष पद पर 41 व सदस्य पर 64 प्रत्याशियों ने किया पर्चा दाखिल

औरंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • सदर, नवीनगर, ओबरा, गोह , कुटुम्बा व बारूण प्रखंड में अध्यक्ष व सदस्य पद के लिए हो रहा चुनाव
  • नामाकंन को लेकर प्रखंड कार्यालय परिसर में पूरे दिन रही गहमागहमी

पैक्स चुनाव को लेकर मंगलवार को नामांकन का अंतिम दिन था। जिसके कारण विभिन्न प्रखंडों में पूरे दिन गहमागहमी बनी रही। अध्यक्ष पद के प्रत्याशी अपने समर्थकों के साथ नामांकन करने पहंुचे। नामांकन करने के बाद जैसे ही प्रत्याशी वापस लौट रहे थे। उनके समर्थक उनका अभिनंदन फूल व माला से कर रहे थे। वहीं उनके पक्ष में जमकर नारेबाजी भी की जा रही थी। नामांकन को लेकर प्रखंड कार्यालय परिसर भी लाेगों से पटा पड़ा था। नामांकन को लेकर सुरक्षा की भी पुख्ता व्यवस्था की गई थी। उपचुनाव के तहत जिले के 22 पैक्सों में अध्यक्ष व सदस्य पदों के लिए चुनाव होना है। जिसमें नवीनगर में आठ, मदनपुर में दो, गोह में दो, ओबरा में एक, बारूण में तीन, औरंगाबाद में एक, रफीगंज में दो व कुटुम्बा के ती पैक्स शामिल हैं।

अंतिम दिन अध्यक्ष पद से 18 उम्मीदवारों ने किया नामांकन
नवीनगर प्रखंड में पैक्स चुनाव नामांकन के अंतिम दिन अध्यक्ष पद के लिए 18 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन किया। नाउर से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए सुबोध कुमार पांडेय,अनील साव, शिवशंकर सिंह , महुआंव से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए अभिषेक कुमार उर्फ बरुण सिंह , कंकेर से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए उदय कुमार सिंह, खजुरी पाण्डू से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए शिवनारायण सिंह, कपिल देव सिंह, बसडीहा से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए दीपक तिवारी, वृज बिहारी सिंह,गुंजा देवी, दुलारी देवी, गीता देवी, टंडवा से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए अश्विनी कुमार सौरभ, खुशबू देवी, तोल से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए प्रियंका देवी, उमाकांत उर्फ टिंकू सिंह, मुंगिया से अध्यक्ष पद के लिए विनय कुमार सिंह, डॉ प्रसाद सिंह ने नामांकन किया। प्रखंड निर्वाची पदाधिकारी डॉ. ओम राजपूत ने बताया कि प्रखंड के आठ पैक्सों में चुनाव होना है।
ओबरा के खुदवां पैक्स के लिए पांच ने किया नामांकन पर्चा दाखिल

ओबरा प्रखंड के खुदवां पैक्स में हो रहे उपचुनाव के लिए नामांकन के अंतिम दिन प्रखंड मुख्यालय स्थित निर्वाचन कार्यालय में अध्यक्ष के लिए पांच उम्मीदवारों ने अपना नामांकन दर्ज कराया। अंतिम दिन अध्यक्ष पद के लिए सत्येंद्र शर्मा, विजेंद्र शर्मा, संजय शर्मा, शैलेंद्र शर्मा व सविता देवी ने नामांकन दर्ज कराया। वहीं सदस्य पद के लिए सामान्य वर्ग में 12, पिछड़ा 1, अतिपिछड़ा 5 व एससी 3 सदस्यों ने नामांकन दर्ज कराया। कुल 21 सदस्यों ने अपना नामांकन दर्ज कराया।

बलिया व भरौंधा से दो-दो व सुही से तीन ने भरा पर्चा
नामांकन के अंतिम दिन कुटुंबा प्रखंड में काफी गहमागहमी रही। बलिया से दो तथा भरौंधा व सुही पंचायत से तीन -तीन प्रत्याशियों ने अध्यक्ष पद के लिए भरा पर्चा। बलिया पैक्स से निवर्तमान पैक्स अध्यक्ष कपिल देव पांडेय के अलावा प्रमोद पांडेय ने अपना पर्चा दाखिल किया। भरौंधा पैक्स से निवर्तमान पैक्स अध्यक्ष नरेंद्र कुमार ,नीतीश कुमार व देवनंदन महतो ने नामांकन किया है।

