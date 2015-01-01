पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चक्कर लगाने की जरूरत नहीं:पेंशनरों को अब डाक विभाग से मिलेगा लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट

औरंगाबाद सदर5 घंटे पहले
पेंशनर्स को अपना जीवन प्रमाण पत्र यानी लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट जमा कराने के लिए अब कोषागार, बैंक या अन्य किसी विभाग में चक्कर लगाने की जरूरत नहीं होगी। भारतीय डाक विभाग ग्राहकों को यह सुविधा देने जा रहा है।

पेंशनर अपने नजदीकी डाकघर के डाकिया या ग्रामीण डाक सेवक के माध्यम से डिजिटल लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट जारी करवा सकते हैं। इसके लिए मात्र 70 रुपए शुल्क निर्धारित किया गया है। यह प्रमाण पत्र स्वतः संबंधित विभाग को पहुंच जाएगा। डाकघरों में इंडिया पोस्ट पेमेंट्स बैंक के माध्यम से यह सुविधा उपलब्ध कराई जा रही है।

प्रधान डाकघर के डाकपाल अजय कुमार ने बताया कि कोविड-19 को ध्यान में रखते हुए डाक विभाग के माध्यम से सभी विभागों के पेंशनरों को घर बैठे डिजिटल लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट प्रदान करने की सुविधा प्रदान की जा रही है।

पेेंशनरों को प्रत्येक वर्ष नवंबर व दिसंबर में कोषागार, बैंक या संबंधित विभाग में जीवन प्रमाण पत्र प्रस्तुत करना होता है। दूर-दराज के पेंशनरों को कोषागार आने में परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ता है।

गूगल प्ले स्टोर से डाक विभाग का पोस्ट इंफो एप डाउनलोड करना होगा

डाकपाल ने बताया कि इसके लिए पेंशनर्स को डाक विभाग का पोस्ट इंफो एप डाउनलोड करना होगा। पेंशनर्स गूगल प्ले स्टोर से एप डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। एप में सर्विस रिक्वेस्ट टैप पर क्लिक करना होगा। यहां खुद का नाम, पता, पिनकोड, मोबाइल नंबर दर्ज करना होगा। सलेक्ट आइपीपीबी सर्विस टाइप में जाकर जीवन प्रमाण पत्र विकल्प पर डिजिटल लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट (डीएलसी) जेनरेशन में क्लिक करना होगा। ओटीपी से पुष्टि होने के 48 घंटे के भीतर पोस्टमैन या डाकसेवक आपके घर आएंगे। उसे आधार, मोबाइल नंबर, बैंक या डाकघर खाता संख्या और पीपीओ नंबर देना होगा। डीएलसी के सफल होने के बाद डाकिया या डाक सेवक को तय शुल्क का भुगतान करना होगा। इसके बाद सर्टिफिकेट संबंधित बैंक को चली जाएगी। दो दिन के भीतर एसएमएस के माध्यम से डीएलसी जमा होने की पुष्टि का मैसेज आएगा।

इन बातों का ध्यान रखना जरूरी
डाकपाल अजय कुमार ने बताया कि जीवन प्रमाण पत्र स्वीकार हो सके, इसके लिए कुछ सावधानी जरूरी होगी। उन्होंने बताया कि पेंशन खाता आधार के साथ जुड़ा होना चाहिए। डाकिया या डाक सेवक को सही सूचना दें।

ऑनलाइन विवरण भरते समय बैंक खाता नंबर व पीपीओ का सही से मिलान करें। डाकघर, बैंक या सामान्य सेवा केंद्र के अलावा उमंग एप के माध्यम से भी डिजिटल जीवन प्रमाण पत्र दिया जा सकता है। उन्होंने बताया कि नई सुविधा के बाद पेंशनधारकों को पीएफ कार्यालय आने की जरूरत नहीं है। अपनी सुविधा अनुसार पोस्ट आफिस, बैंक या फिर उमंग एप के जरिए घर बैठे ही लाइफ सर्टिफिकेट दे सकते हैं।

कार्यालय आने-जाने से बच सकेंगे बुजुर्ग

प्रधान डाकघर के डाकपाल अजय कुमार ने कहा कि कोरोना महामारी के कारण केंद्र सरकार ने यह फैसला लिया है। यह सुविधा सभी पेंशनरों को मिलेगी। इसका बड़ा फायदा होगा कि बढ़ती उम्र में बैंक व कार्यालय आने-जाने व भीड़ से बुजुर्ग बच सकेंगे।

