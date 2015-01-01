पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बेपरवाह हुए लोग:कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रभाव के बाद लोगों में डर नहीं, बिना मास्क कर रहे तफरीह

नाेखा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बिना मास्क के बाजार में घूमते लोग।
  • जुर्माना लगाकर भी देख चुकी सरकार, नहीं मानते लोग गाइडलाइन
  • लोगों का तर्क- चुनाव के समय तो डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन नहीं हुआ, तो अब क्यों

नोखा नगर पंचायत हो या ग्रामीण इलाकों हाट बाजार सभी जगह पर बगैर मास्क पहने लोग बेधड़क निकलते हैं। बेपरवाह लोग बेधड़क सार्वजनिक स्थान पर बिना मास्क और नही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करते हुए अपना कार्य कर रहे हैं। शहर में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन कठोर तरीका से पालन करना चाहिए, क्योंकि बाजार में बेपरवाह लोग कोविड 19 के नियमों का खुलेआम धज्जियां उड़ा रहे हैं। शहर या ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में बाजारों में किराना दुकान, दवा दुकान, कपड़ा दुकान होटल सहित कई दुकानों पर बगैर मास्क लोग प्रवेश कर रहे हैं। जबकि अभी तक दवा नहीं आने के कारण मास्क ही एक सबसे बड़ी दवाई है। लोगों को कम से कम मास्क पहनना जरूरी है। चौक चौराहों पर मास्क पहने लोग नजर नहीं आ रहे हैं। हालांकि कई ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि चुनाव के समय तो सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन ही नहीं किया गया। जिसके कारण लोग और बेपरवाह होते गए। अब लोग इस बात को मानने को तैयार ही नहीं है।

शहर में ऑटो एवं बस में भी मास्क नहीं पहन रहे यात्री

यात्री भी अब नियम का पालन नहीं कर रहे हैं। यात्री बस हो या ऑटो इसमें बैठने वाले यात्री भी अब बिना मास्क के ही सफर कर रहे हैं। हालांकि परिवहन विभाग का भी नियम का पालन यात्री बस या ऑटो वाले नहीं कर रहे हैं। बाजारों में लोग बिना डर भय के घुम रहे हैं। ना ही मास्क का प्रयोग कर रहे हैं और न ही सोशल डिस्टेसिंग का पालन कर रहे है। ऐसा लग रहा है कि अब जिले में कोरोना का नामो निशान नहीं है। जिस तरह से लोग लापरवाही बरत रहे हैं। जिससे आशंका व्यक्त किया जा रहा है कि कहीं फिर तेजी से कोरोना संक्रमण जिले में बढ़ना शुरू ना हो जाए। वैसे प्रशासनिक तौर पर हमेशा लोगों को सतर्क रहने के लिए कहा जा रहा है। बिना मास्क पहने घर से बाहर नहीं निकलने की सलाह दी जा रही है। बावजूद लोग नहीं मान रहे हैं।

मास्क चेकिंग अभियान नहीं चलने से डर खत्म
नोखा मुख्य बाजार में मास्क चेकिंग अभियान नही चलने के कारण लोगों में डर खत्म हो गया है। सोशल डिस्टेंसिग का पालन भी कही नही किया जा रहा है। पूर्व में लगातार अधिकारी द्वारा मास्क चेकिंग अभियान चलाया जा रहा था तो लोग मास्क अपना रहे थे। लेकिन चुनाव के वक्त यह कार्यक्रम ढीला पड़ गया। जिसके कारण लोग बेपरवाह होते चले गए। अगर बगैर मास्क पहने सार्वजनिक जगह पर निकलने पर 50 रुपया जुर्माना का निर्धारण किया गया था। प्रखंड एवं नगर में कोरोना संक्रमण से कई लोगों की जान भी जा चुकी है। उसके बाद भी लोग सबक नहीं ले रहे हैं। किसी में कोरोना का थोड़ा सा भी भय नहीं है।

