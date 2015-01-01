पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दाउदनगर में पथराव:बालू लदे ट्रकों से अवैध वसूली रोकने पहुंची पुलिस तो अपराधियों ने किया पथराव, 4 जवान जख्मी, एक गिरफ्तार

औरंगाबाद4 घंटे पहले
बालू लदे ट्रकों से अवैध वसूली रोकने के लिए मौके पर पुलिस पहुंची तो अपराधियों ने पुलिस टीम पर हमला बोल दिया। जमकर ईंट-पत्थर पुलिस पर चलाया। जिसमें दाउदनगर थाना के एएसआई समेत चार जवान जख्मी हो गए। वहीं पुलिस जीप भी क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई। घटना दाउदनगर थाना क्षेत्र के अमृत बिगहा समीप की है।

मामले में त्वरित कार्रवाई करते हुए पुलिस मौके से एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। जख्मी जवानों में दाउदनगर थाना के एएसआई उमेश यादव, होमगार्ड के जवान डोमन यादव, शंकर यादव व चालक अरुण कुमार शामिल हैं। जिनका इलाज स्थानीय प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में किया गया।
सटीक सूचना पर पहुंची थी पुलिस, कई दिनों से ट्रकों से हो रही थी अवैध वसूली
दाउदनगर थाना क्षेत्र के बारूण रोड स्थित अमृत बिगहा समीप बालू लदे ट्रकों से अपराधियों द्वारा अवैध रूप से पैसे की वसूली कई दिनों से की जा रही थी, लेकिन इसकी भनक किसी को नहीं लग रही थी। मंगलवार की रात दाउदनगर पुलिस को अवैध वसूली की सटीक सूचना मिली। फिर क्या था।

पुलिस सूचना के फौरन बाद मौके पर पहुंची, लेकिन पुलिस अपराधियों पर कार्रवाई कर उन्हें गिरफ्तार करती इससे पहले ही अपराधियों ने पुलिस टीम पर हमला बोल दिया। जमकर ईंट-पत्थर व रोड़ेबाजी पुलिस टीम पर किया।
पुलिस टीम हमला मामले में एफआईआर दर्ज, आठ नामजद,
पुलिस टीम पर हमला मामले में जख्मी एएसआई उमेश यादव के बयान पर दाउदनगर थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। जिसमें आठ लोगों को नामजद आरोपित बनाया गया है। जबकि 50 लोगों को अज्ञात आराेपित बनाया गया है। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि 15 से 16 हमलावर की पहचान कर ली गयी है। जिसकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है। जबकि अन्य लोगों की पहचान की जा रही है। उन्होंने यह भी बताया कि पुलिस अवैध वसूली रोकने के लिए मौके पर पहुंची थी।

