सड़क हादसा:अनियंत्रित होकर पलटा ऑटो, दंपती और मासूम समेत 4 लोग जख्मी, चालक फरार

औरंगाबाद शहर5 घंटे पहले
  • जसोईया मोड़ समीप स्थित सीमेंट फैक्टरी के पास की घटना, एक गंभीर

सवारियों से भरा एक टेंपो अचानक अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गया। जिसके कारण टेंपो सवार दंपती व मासूम बच्चे समेत चार लोग गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गए। सभी जख्मियों का इलाज सदर अस्पताल में कराया गया है।

जख्मी लोगों में ओबरा थानाक्षेत्र के कुरम्ही गांव निवासी तोसु रिकीयासन, उसकी पत्नी प्रमिला देवी, उसका तीन वर्षीय बेटा रौशन कुमार, साला उपेंद्र कुमार व चचेरा भाई गोविंद रिकीयासन शामिल है। जख्मी लोगों ने बताया कि दो दिन पूर्व तोसु रिकीयासन अपने ससुराल गया था।

मंगलवार को उसका चचेरा भाई अपने गांव से ही ऑटो लेकर उसे लेने गया था। जहां से वह पत्नी और बच्चों के साथ घर लौट रहा था। लौटने के दौरान उक्त स्थल पर उनके टेंपो अचानक अनियंत्रित होकर पलट गया। इधर घटना के बाद टेंपो चालक मनोज सिंह अपनी ऑटो लेकर फरार हो गया।

यात्री बस के झटके से नदी में गिरी महिला, जख्मी

इधर नबीनगर में एक यात्री बस के झटके से सड़क किनारे खड़ी महिला पुनपुन नदी में गिरकर जख्मी हो गई। जिसका इलाज सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कर जारी है। जख्मी महिला सावित्री देवी थानाक्षेत्र के नयका बिगहा गांव निवासी राजेंद्र साव की पत्नी है। वह किसी आवश्यक कार्य को लेकर नवीनगर बाजार गई थी।जहां बस के झटके से सड़क किनारे नदी में जा गिरी। घटना के बाद वहां मौजूद लोगों ने उसे नदी से बाहर निकाला तथा उसके परिजनों को घटना की जानकारी दिया।

