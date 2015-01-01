पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महापर्व:उदीयमान भगवान भास्कर को अर्घ्य के साथ ही लोकआस्था का अनुष्ठान पूरा

औरंगाबाद2 घंटे पहले
  • एसडीओ व बीडीओ को घेरकर श्रद्धालुओं ने की नारेबाजी तो खुला सूर्यकुंड तालाब का ताला
  • देव में हर साल लाखों की संख्या में पहुंचते हैं व्रती, इस बार हजारों ने दिया अर्घ्य

सूर्य में श्रद्धालुओं के आस्था के सामने बादलों के तरह कोरोना गाइडलाइन छट गया। कुछ ऐसा ही शुक्रवार को देव में देखने को मिला। श्रद्धालुओं के विरोध के बाद देव सूर्यकुंड का ताला प्रशासन द्वारा खोल दिया गया। जिसके बाद हजारों व्रतियों ने देव सूर्यकुंड तालाब में अस्ताचलागामी व उद्दयीमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया और मंदिर पहुंचकर बाहर से ही भगवान सूर्य का दर्शन किया।

वहीं सुख, समृद्धि की कामना की। व्रतियों का मानना है कि देव में आकर भगवान सूर्य की अराधना कर मांगी गई हर मन्नत पूर्ण होती है। लिहाजा हर वर्ष लाखों की संख्या में व्रति पूरी आस्था के साथ देव पहुंचते हैं और सूर्यकुंड तालाब में भगवान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देते हैं। इसके बाद दंडवत देते हुए गलियों से सूर्य मंदिर पहुंचकर भगवान सूर्य की दर्शन करते हैं। कोरोना को ले सरकार के निर्देश पर जिला प्रशासन द्वारा जिले के नदी, तालाब, सरोवर के साथ-साथ देव सूर्यकुंड तालाब में अर्घ्य देने पर रोक लगा दी गई थी। वहीं सूर्य मंदिर को भी लॉक कर दिया गया था। लोगों से घर में अर्घ्य देने की अपील प्रशासन द्वारा की गई थी, लेकिन सूर्य में श्रद्धालुओं के आस्था के सामने कोरोना गाइडलाइन टीक नहीं सकी। कोरोना पर आस्था भारी पड़ा।

शुक्रवार को देव सूर्यकुंड तालाब का निरीक्षण करने देव बीडीओ अमरेश कुमार पहुंचे। फिर क्या था। श्रद्धालुओं की भीड़ ने उन्हें घेर लिया और सूर्यकुंड खोलने की मांग करने लगे। जिसके बाद बीडीओ ने सरकार द्वारा जारी गाइडलाइन का हवाला दिया, लेकिन श्रद्धालु मानने को तैयार नहीं थे। श्रद्धालुओं का कहना था कि चुनाव में भीड़ लगने से अगर कोरोना नहीं बढ़ा तो फिर अर्घ्य देने से कैसे बढ़ जाएगा।

श्रद्धालुओं को भड़कते देख बीडीओ ने तत्काल वरीय अधिकारियों को सूचना दी। सूचना के फौरन बाद सदर एसडीओ डॉ. प्रदीप कुमार, डीटीओ अनिल कुमार सिन्हा, सदर एसडीपीओ अनूप कुमार दल-बल के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। जिसके बाद श्रद्धालुओं ने इन अधिकारियों के भी वाहन रोककर नारेबाजी करने लगे। जिसके बाद सदर विधायक आनंद शंकर सिंह के पहल और श्रद्धालुओं के दबाव को देखते हुए सूर्यकुंड का ताला खोला गया।
पिछले साल कार्तिक छठ की भगदड़ में दो बच्चों की हुई थी मौत, 40 हुए थे जख्मी
पिछले साल कार्तिक छठ मेला में देव में रिकॉर्ड तोड़ करीब 15 लाख श्रद्धालु पहुंचे थे। अस्ताचलगामी सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के दौरान चौरसिया नगर मोड़ पर किसी अफवाह को लेकर भगदड़ मच गई थी। जिसमें दबकर दो बच्चों की मौत हो गई थी। जबकि 40 से अधिक लोग जख्मी हो गए थे। कुछ लोगों को स्थानीय लोगों ने छत पर खिंचकर जान बचाए थे।

जबकि कुछ लोग पास के दुकान के करकट पर चढ़कर अपना जान बचाए थे। इसके बाद चैती छठ आया, लेकिन उस वक्त कोरोना के कारण पूरे देश में लॉकडाउन लगा हुआ था। लिहाजा देव में छठ नहीं हुआ। पूरी तरह से सूर्यकुंड तालाब और मंदिर सील था। कार्तिक छठ में भी सरकार के गाइडलाइन के कारण सूर्यकुंड तालाब और मंदिर बंद रखना था, लेकिन श्रद्धालुओं और व्रतियों के विरोध के बाद खोलना पड़ा।

