हादसा:तेज रफ्तार वाहन के झटके से अनियंत्रित होकर पलटी स्कूटी, कार्यपालक सहायक व पुत्र जख्मी

औरंगाबाद शहर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सोमवार को तेज रफ्तार वाहन के झटके से अनियंत्रित होकर एक स्कूटी सड़क पर पलट गई। जिसके कारण स्कूटी सवार कार्यपालक सहायक व उसका पुत्र गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। घटना मुफस्सिल थानाक्षेत्र के तिताई बिगहा गांव समीप एनएच 139 की है। जख्मी लोगों में कुटुंबा थानाक्षेत्र के एरका गांव निवासी रविकांत कुमार व उसका चार वर्षीय पुत्र युवराज अंगद शामिल है। जख्मी रविकांत औरंगाबाद अनुमंडल कार्यालय में कार्यपालक सहायक के रूप में कार्यरत है। वह अपने बच्चों को लेकर औरंगाबाद जा रहा था। इस दौरान उक्त स्थल पर सामने से आ रही तेज रफ्तार वाहन के झटके से अनियंत्रित होकर सड़क पर गिर गया। घटना के बाद वहां मौजूद स्थानीय लोगों ने जख्मी बाप बेटे को इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया तथा इसकी जानकारी उसके परिजनों को दिया। सूचना मिलते ही जख्मी के परिजन सदर अस्पताल पहुंच गए।

कार व ट्रैक्टर की टक्कर में कार सवार जख्मी
इधर बारुण थानाक्षेत्र के सिरीस समीप एनएच पर ट्रैक्टर व कार में टक्कर हो गई। जिसके कारण कार पूरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई और कार सवार एक वृद्ध गंभीर रूप से जख्मी हो गया। जख्मी की पहचान नवीनगर थानाक्षेत्र के सतर गांव निवासी नरेश सिंह के रूप में की गई। हालांकि कार चालक उक्त गांव निवासी नीरज कुमार सिंह बाल-बाल बच गया। घटना के बाद स्थानीय लोगों ने जख्मी को इलाज के लिए औरंगाबाद सदर अस्पताल भेजा।

