पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कुटुंबा प्रखंड के देशपुर गांव में क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट:सिमरी चट्टी ने बलिया को हरा कप पर जमाया कब्जा

अंबा33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कुटुंबा प्रखंड के देशपुर गांव में आयोजित तूफान नवयुवक क्रिकेट टूर्नामेंट के फाइनल मुकाबले में सिमरी चट्टी की टीम ने बलिया की टीम को 10 विकेट से हराकर खिताब पर कब्जा जमा लिया। टॉस जीतकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करने उतरी बलिया की टीम के खिलाड़ी 12.5 ओवर में महज 55 रन बनाकर ढेर हो गया।

जवाब में बल्लेबाजी करने उतरे सिमरी चट्टी टीम के सलामी बल्लेबाजों ने ताबड़तोड़ बैटिंग कर बिना कोई विकेट गवाए सात ओवर में ही लक्ष्य हासिल कर लिया। बेहतर प्रदर्शन के लिए विजेता टीम के खिलाड़ी अभिषेक कुमार को मैन ऑफ द मैच तथा राकेश कुमार को मैन ऑफ द सीरीज का खिताब दिया गया। विधायक राजेश कुमार ने विजेता तथा उपविजेता टीम के खिलाड़ियों को ट्रॉफी देकर सम्मानित किया।

मुखिया प्रतिनिधि मिथिलेश राम ने कहा कि इस तरह के आयोजनों से लोगों के बीच आपसी सद्भाव बढ़ता है। सरपंच अनुज कुमार तथा कांग्रेस के एससी एसटी प्रकोष्ठ के जिलाध्यक्ष अजय राम ने भी खिलाड़ियों को संबोधित किया। आयोजन समिति के आलोक कुमार व चंदन कुमार ने बताया कि आयोजन को सफल बनाने में ग्रामीणों का भरपूर सहयोग मिला है। इस मौके पर कुलदीप राम, प्रमोद कुमार रवि, अजय कुमार मेहता, जनार्दन सिंह, विनय कुमार, पवन कुमार सिंह, शेखर उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंथोड़ी देर में शाहजहांपुर-खेड़ा बॉर्डर से दिल्ली के ओर बढ़ेंगे किसान, हरियाणा पुलिस ने मानेसर तक ही जाने की अनुमति दी - अलवर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser