कार्यक्रम:कौशल और हुनर से बदलेगी युवाओं की तकदीर, मिलेगा रोजगार

औरंगाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 10 फरवरी से लेकर 18 फरवरी तक 4 चरणों में लगाया जाएगा पंजीयन कैंप, युवाओं को मिलेगा प्रशिक्षण

कौशल और हुनर से युवाओं की तकदीर बदलेगी और रोजगार मिलेगा। युवाओं में कौशल क्षमता बढ़ाने के लिए कई कार्यक्रम आयोजित किए जा रहे हैं। इसका लाभ अधिक से अधिक युवा लें। उक्त बातें डीएम सौरभ जोरवाल ने समाहारणालय परिसर से कौशल रथ रवाना करते हुए कही। उन्होंने कहा कि वर्तमान में युवाओं को हुनरमंद होना आवश्यक है।

उक्त रथ को बिहार ग्रामीण जीविकोपार्जन प्रोत्साहन समिति व दीनदयाल उपाध्याय ग्रामीण कौशल योजना के तहत रवाना किया गया। रथ जिले के सभी 11 प्रखंडों के लिए रवाना किया गया है। आठ रथ को डीएम सौरभ जोरवाल ने तो तीन रथ को दाउदनगर एसडीओ कुमारी अनुपम ने हरी झंडी दिखाकर रवाना किया। कौशल रथ के माध्यम से सभी प्रखंडों में 10 फरवरी से लेकर 18 फरवरी तक 4 चरणों में पंजीयन कैंप लगाया जाएगा।

जिसका प्रचार-प्रसार व्यापक पैमाने पर किया जा रहा है। ताकि ज्यादा से ज्यादा युवाओं को पंजीकृत कर उन्हें प्रशिक्षित करने के बाद रोजगार से जोड़ा जा सके। रथ रवाना करने के दौरान जीविका के जिला परियोजना प्रबंधक पवन कुमार, रोजगार प्रबंधक विक्रांत, संचार प्रबंधक राजीव रंजन, प्रशिक्षण पदाधिकारी जयराम सिंह, बैंकिंग कंसलटेंट प्रमोद कुमार, रिंकी कुमारी, वर्षा कुमारी, हरेंद्र कुमार, खुशबू कुमारी, नदीम हसन,अनुज कुमार, सरदार बलजीत सिंह सहित अन्य मौजूद रहे।
प्रशिक्षण प्राप्त कर चुके युवाओं को कराया जाएगा रोजगार मुहैया
रोजगार प्रबंधक विक्रांत ने कहा कि कैम्प से युवाओं को लाभ मिलेगा। प्रशिक्षण के बाद कई जगह रोजगार के अवसर मिलेंगे। वहीं कई कंपनियों में सीधे भी रोजगार मुहैया कराया जाएगा। विस्तृत जानकारी देते हुए जिला परियोजना प्रबंधक पवन कुमार ने कहा कि जीविका द्वारा दीनदयाल उपाध्याय ग्रामीण कौशल योजना के तहत कई कंपनियों के माध्यम से समय-समय पर रोजगार मेले का भी आयोजन किया जाता है।

इस तरह के कैंप में कई लोगों को रोजगार भी मिला है। खासकर सिलाई कढ़ाई, ब्यूटी पार्लर, मोबाइल रिपेयरिंग, कंप्यूटर, नर्सिंग आदि ट्रेड के लिए युवाओं का चयन कर प्रशिक्षण के बाद रोजगार दिया जाता है। जीविका द्वारा बहुत ही जल्द रोजगार मेले का भी आयोजन किया जाएगा। इसके साथ-साथ उन्होंने बताया कि मोहम्मद आरिफ, अरुण कुमार, राजीव कुमार रंजन, कुमार गौरव, ममता कुमारी, सुजीत कुमार, योगेंद्र कुमार अम्बष्ट व साकिब उल्लाह सहित सभी जीविका कर्मी प्रखंडों में प्रचार-प्रसार की जिम्मेदारी निभाएंगे।

