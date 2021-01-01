पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सड़क सुरक्षा माह:छोटी-छोटी गलतियों पर देंगे ध्यान तो नहीं होगी सड़क दुर्घटना

औरंगाबाद42 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आईडीटीआर के प्रशिक्षकों ने 72 चालकों को दिया रिफ्रेशर कोर्स व प्री हॉस्पिटल प्रशिक्षण, वाहन चलाते समय हर एक बारिकियों के बारे में चालकों को दी गई जानकारी

32 वां राष्ट्रीय सड़क सुरक्षा माह को लेकर प्रतिदिन जिला परिवहन विभाग द्वारा गतिविधियां आयोजित कर लोगों को जागरूक किया जा रहा है। सड़क दुर्घटना में कमी लाने के तमाम प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। सड़क सुरक्षा माह के तहत सोमवार को नवीनगर के बीआरबीसीएल परिसर में प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें जिले के 72 चालकों को रिफ्रेशर कोर्स के साथ-साथ प्री हॉस्पिटल प्रशिक्षण दिया गया।

यह प्रशिक्षण आईडीटीआर के प्रशिक्षकों द्वारा दिया गया। प्रशिक्षण कार्यक्रम की शुरूआत जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी अनिल कुमार सिन्हा, सदर एसडीओ डॉ. प्रदीप कुमार, एसडीपीओ अनूप कुमार द्वारा संयुक्त रूप से किया गया। इस मौके पर मोटरयान निरीक्षक उपेन्द्र राव, बीआरबीसीएल के प्रोजेक्ट जीएम रवि प्रकाश, एजीएम अनिरूद्ध सिंह, कार्यक्रम संयोजक शैलेन्द्र कुमार, आईडीटीआर के प्रशिक्षक आरके सिंह कर्मी मौजूद रहे।

चालक रोड संकेतकों पर रखें विशेष ध्यान
रिफ्रेशर कोर्स के तहत चालकों को कई अहम जानकारी दी गई। वाहन चलाते समय किन-किन सावधानियां बरतनी चाहिए। क्या नहीं करना चाहिए। इन तमाम चीजों को चालकों को बताया गया। प्रशिक्षक आरके सिंह ने बताया कि चालकों की छोटी-छोटी गलतियां के कारण दुर्घटना हो जाती है।

उन्होंने बताया कि चालक वाहन चलाते समय रोड के संकेतकों पर विशेष ध्यान रखें। इससे दुर्घटना में कमी आ सकती है। आप सुरक्षित रहेंगे। इसके बाद चालकों को दुर्घटना घटने पर सबसे पहले क्या करना चाहिए, इसकी जानकारी दी गई। बताया गया कि दुर्घटना होने के बाद तुरंत अस्पताल ले जाना संभव नहीं है। इसलिए फर्स्ट ट्रिटमेंट माैके पर ही होना चाहिए। प्रशिक्षक ने बताया कि फर्स्ट ट्रिटमेंट नहीं होने के कारण अस्पताल में ले जाने से पहले ही काफी खून बह जाती है।

स्वैच्छिक रक्तदान शिविर में 29 लोगों ने किया रक्तदान
जिला परिवहन विभाग द्वारा सड़क सुरक्षा माह के तहत सोमवार को सदर अस्पताल परिसर स्थित रेडक्रॉस में स्वैच्छिक रक्तदान शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें 29 लोगों ने स्वैच्छिक रक्तदान किया। रक्तदान शिविर का उद्धाटन जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी अनिल कुमार सिन्हा ने किया। डीटीओ अनिल कुमार सिन्हा ने कहा कि रक्तदान एक महादान है। इसलिए लोगों को आगे आकर रक्तदान करना चाहिए।

शिविर में रक्तदान करने वाले लोगों में बिपीन कुमार, रूपेश कुमार, चंदन कुमार, मंटू कुमार सिंह, रजनीष कुमार, धर्मेन्द्र मंडल, शैलेश पंडित, कुमुद रंजन, सुबोध कुमार, विपीन कुमार, पायल केशरी, राजीव कुमार, अजय कुमार दास, विवेक सुमन, रोहन कुमार गुप्ता, विनय कुमार, निशांत कुमाार, महताब आलम, राजीव रंजन, रवि रंजन कुमार, गुड्‌डू रजक, अमित गुप्ता, सुमित कुमार, जितेन्द्र कुमार, पवन कुमार मेहता, मुकेश कुमार, संतन पासवान, सुधीर कुमार, प्रण्य प्रसून मिश्रा शामिल हैं। रक्तदान शिविर में आईडीटीआर के संयुक्त निदेशक अमित कुमार, रेडक्राॅस सचिव दीपक कुमार मौजूद रहे।

