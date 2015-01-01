पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अपराध:19 बोतल देसी शराब के साथ तस्कर गिरफ्तार

अंबा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कुटुंबा थाना के पुलिस ने थानाक्षेत्र के बरौली गांव में छापेमारी कर 19 बोतल देसी शराब के साथ एक तस्कर को गिरफ्तार किया है। पकड़ा गया तस्कर सुरेंद्र कुमार उसी गांव का रहने वाला है। थाना अध्यक्ष कमलेश राम ने बताया कि उक्त युवक द्वारा काफी दिनों से शराब बिक्री किए जाने की सूचना मिल रही थी। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि शराब को जब्त करते हुए कारोबारी को गिरफ्तार कर थाना लाया गया।

अवैध देसी शराब के साथ एक धंधेबाज गिरफ्तार

बारूण पुलिस छापेमारी के दौरान अवैध देसी शराब के साथ एक धंधेबाज को गिरफ्तार किया है। उक्त धंधेबाज को उसके घर से ही पकड़ा गया है। गिरफ्तार धंधेबाज जयप्रकाश बारूण थाना क्षेत्र के जानपुर का रहने वाला है। बारूण थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि गुप्त सूचना मिली की जानपुर में अवैध शराब की तस्करी की जा रही है।

अलग-अलग जगह से शराब के साथ तीन धंधेबाज धराए

दाउदनगर पुलिस अलग-अलग स्थानों से भारी मात्रा में देसी शराब बरामद करते हुए तीन शराब धंधेबाजों को गिरफ्तार किया है। वहीं फरार धंधेबाजों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए छापेमारी की जा रही है। थानाध्यक्ष अरविंद कुमार गौतम ने बताया कि मनार पंचायत के एक टोला में की गयी कार्रवाई में महादेव साव को गिरफ्तार किया गया है। इसके पास से दो लीटर महुआ शराब जब्त किया गया है।

दूसरी कार्रवाई अंछा गांव के सोनतटीय क्षेत्र जाने वाले रास्ते में की गयी। जहां से अंछा निवासी कमलेश चौधरी को गिरफ्तार करते हुए 21 लीटर महुआ देसी शराब जब्त किया गया। वहीं गोह के सिंगाडी निवासी रामाकांत भारती को पकड़ा गया। वह वर्तमान में अंछा में रहता है। इसके पास से 400 एमएल देसी महुआ शराब बरामद गया है। तीसरी कार्रवाई अमृत बिगहा के पास सोनतटीय क्षेत्र में की गयी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान आंदोलन में संत का सुसाइड, बंगाल में 80 सीटों के अधिकारी ने TMC की ममता छोड़ी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें