कार्रवाई:अंबा में वाहन जांच करते देख सेंट्रो कार में ले जा रहे शराब की खेप छोड़कर भागे तस्कर

अंबा2 दिन पहले
जब्त शराब व कार

अंबा थाना की पुलिस ने रविवार की अहले सुबह एक सेंट्रो कार में छिपाकर ले जाए जा रहे भारी मात्रा में शराब की खेप को जब्त किया है। हालांकि तस्कर अंधेरे का लाभ उठाकर भागने में सफल रहा। थानाध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र पासवान ने बताया कि पुलिस को गुप्त सूचना मिली थी कि तस्कर शराब की खेप एनएच 139 से होकर औरंगाबाद की ओर ले जाने वाले हैं। सूचना के आधार पर एरका सिंचाई कॉलोनी समीप पुलिस द्वारा सघन वाहन जांच अभियान चलाया गया। इस दौरान हरिहरगंज की ओर से आ रही एक सेंट्रो कार कुछ दूर पहले ही रुकी तस्कर उसमें से कूदकर भागने लगे। जवानों ने उन्हें खदेड़ कर पकड़ने का प्रयास किया। लेकिन घना कोहरा और अंधेरा होने के कारण उनका पता नहीं चल सका। जब उक्त कार की जांच की गई तो उसमें छिपाकर रखे गए 600 बोतल देसी शराब बरामद किए गए। पुलिस शराब लदे कार को जप्त कर थाना ले गई। थानाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि अज्ञात शराब तस्करों के विरुद्ध एफआईआर दर्ज किया गया है।वहीं जब्त की गई कार किसकी है, पुलिस इसका पता लगाने में जुटी है।बताते चलें कि प्रखंड का दक्षिणी क्षेत्र झारखंड सीमा से जुटा है। जिला मुख्यालय से झारखंड के हरिहरगंज बाजार की दूरी लगभग 25 किलोमीटर है। इस कारण तस्कर शराब के खेप इसी रास्ते से होकर ले जाते हैं। नए साल को देखते हुए तस्कर काफी सक्रिय हैं। नए साल में ऊंचे दामों पर बिक्री के लिए शराब की खेप जमा करने में जुटे हुए हैं।

अलग-अलग जगह पर शराब पीकर हंगामा कर रहे दो शराबी गिरफ्तार

औरंगाबाद शहर| नगर थाना की पुलिस ने शहर में अलग-अलग जगहों पर शराब पीकर हंगामा कर रहे दो लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। गिरफ्तार लोगों में मुफस्सिल थानाक्षेत्र के इन्दा बिगहा गांव निवासी गोपाल सिंह व शहर के न्यू एरिया निवासी धनंजय सिंह शामिल है। थानाध्यक्ष अंजनी कुमार ने बताया कि धनंजय को महाराजगंज रोड स्थित वी मार्ट के समीप से पकड़ा गया है।वह नशे में धुत होकर उक्त स्थल पर हंगामा कर रहा था।

