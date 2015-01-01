पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:21 दिसंबर को जिले के सभी आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों का होगा सोशल ऑडिट

औरंगाबाद3 घंटे पहले
बाल स्वास्थ्य कार्यक्रमों के सुचारू क्रियान्वयन के साथ जिले के सभी आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर 21 दिसंबर को सोशल ऑडिटिंग की जाएगी। इस संबंध में आइसीडीएस निदेशक ने सभी जिलाधिकारी को पत्र के माध्यम से आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिए हैं। सामाजिक अंकेक्षण के इस कार्य में जीविका का भी सहयोग मिलेगा।

आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों द्वारा दी जाने वाली सभी सेवाओं को अधिक प्रभावी व पारदर्शी बनाने के लिए सामाजिक अंकेक्षण समिति में समुदाय आधारित संस्था व स्वयं सहायता समूह के सदस्य की भागीदारी भी सुनिश्चित की जाएगी। आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र स्तर पर सामाजिक अंकेक्षण समिति का गठन किया जाएगा।

पंचायत सचिव या विकास मित्र सहित योग्य महिला लाभार्थी की दो सदस्यों को सदस्य बनाया जाएगा। आशा कार्यकर्ता या एएनएम सहित केंद्र के बच्चों के अभिभावक व सेवानिवृत सरकारी कर्मी या शिक्षक को सदस्य के रूप में शामिल किया जाना है।
इन बिंदुओं को ध्यान में रख किया जाएगा सोशल ऑडिट

सोशल ऑडिटिंग समिति आंगनबाड़ी केंद्र पर समेकित बाल विकास सेवाओं में सुधार करने के लिए कार्रवाईयों की समीक्षा कर सुझाव देगी। इसके साथ ही आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों के संचालन की नियमितता, बच्चों की उपस्थिति, एक माह में कम से कम 25 दिनों तक सभी लाभार्थियों को पूरक आहार एवं आवश्यक दवाईयों की आपूर्ति की समीक्षा करेगी।

बच्चों के टीकाकरण, पोषण की स्थिति, वजन, ग्रोथ चार्ट की उपलब्धता, कुपोषित व अतिकुपोषित बच्चों की संख्या व उनके पोषण स्तर में सुधार के लिए उठाए गए कदम की भी समीक्षा की जाएगी। आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों पर स्थापित नियमों के आलोक में उपलब्ध सुविधाओं की समीक्षा आधारभूत संरचना, स्वच्छ पेयजल, शौचालय, खेलने की जगह, स्कूल पूर्व शिक्षा किट्स, मेडिसिन किट्स, खाना बनाने व खाने बनाने के लिए उपयोग में लायी जाने वाली बर्तनों सहित आवश्यक बिदुंओं को भी ध्यान में रखा जाएगा।

डीपीओ सहित सभी कर्मचारियों की तय की गयी जिम्मेदारियां
जिला प्रोग्राम पदाधिकारी व बाल विकास परियोजना पदाधिकारी को अपने क्षेत्र में पड़ने वाले किसी परियोजना के एक केंद्र पर मौजूद होकर किए जा रहे कार्यों का मूल्यांकन करना है। वहीं महिला पर्यवेक्षिका सामाजिक अंकेक्षण समिति के अध्यक्ष एवं सदस्यों को आइसीडीएस योजना व नियमों की अपडेट जानकारी देंगी। आंगनबाड़ी सेविका सामाजिक अंकेक्षण में संयोजक के दायित्व का निर्वहन करेंगी। उन्हें बैठक की कार्यवाही व अभिलेखों का रखरखाव व संधारण का कार्य करना है।

